Tabata is a form of HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. This exercise style was developed by Dr. Izumi Tabata, a Japanese scientist and professor, in addition to his colleagues at the Faculty of Sports and Health Science at Ritsumeikan University in Japan. Tabata training was introduced to offer an effective exercise style that increases your aerobic and anaerobic capacities and that really pushes your body.

How to practice Tabata

Tabata training requires high intensity physical activity to the point of exhaustion after your session. It is intended be performed in a 4-minute circuit, with one focus.

Here are a couple circuits you can try:

• Sprints

• Freestyle intervals in the pool

• Combination of bodyweight exercises, such as: burpees, mountain climbers, high-knees

Since Tabata training is only for 4 more minutes and you have such an array of exercise options for your circuit, you can really do Tabata training anywhere. You can do it at the park, on your beach holiday in the sea or on the sand, or wherever you can find just a little space to move.

You can even do Tabata training at home with guided fitness apps such as 30 Day Fitness Challenge. This app has a dedicated 30 minute Tabata workout that will really get you moving and make the most of this training style.

Benefits of Tabata

There are many benefits of Tabata Training including:

• It is a high intensity workout that gets your heart rate up quickly.

• It is an effective workout in a short period of time.

• It works all of your energy systems and burns calories in only 4 minutes.

• You should only practice Tabata training 1-2 times per week, with lower intensity training and rest the other days. This makes it much more practical to incorporate high intensity workouts into your routine, especially if you already find yourself struggling to find the time or energy to exercise regularly.

• No excuses of ‘not having the time to workout! You can certainly find 4 minutes twice a week to get in a Tabata training session

• It can be especially fun for those with a competitive spirit. You can challenge a friend to do a Tabata session with you and you will both find yourselves really pushing yourselves to your max.

• No equipment is required for Tabata training sessions. You don’t have to drive to a gym or get any fancy equipment. You can simply depend on your bodyweight.

• You can have a lot more fun with your workouts by incorporating Tabata training rather than sticking to your same routine. Tack on something you really enjoy for 4 minutes and push yourself to your max.

Should you try Tabata training?

Since Tabata training is such an intense form of exercise, it is important that you speak with your doctor before starting. It is also crucial that you don’t overdo it and try to sneak in multiple Tabata training sessions per week. Stick to the 1-2 sessions per week to avoid overexertion and potential injury.

Have you ever tried a Tabata workout? If yes, did you enjoy it?