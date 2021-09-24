Featured Posts

24 Sep

How To Plan A Baby Shower

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
pregnant couple

Welcoming a baby into the world is a wonderful experience. Sharing the journey with friends and family starts by planning a baby shower, complete with baby shower decorations, in the months before the little one arrives. At PartyWorld, we cater to all special occasions, and can help you create a truly memorable event. Here is our guide for how to plan a baby shower!

1. Nine to ten weeks in advance

– Decide who will host the baby shower – often this task falls to a close friend or sister of the mum-to-be. However do ensure that all big decisions are made alongside the mother-to-be.
– Select a date and time
– Book a venue / decide on whose house you will gather at
– Decide on a budget
– Compile an invite list
– Choose a theme – this could tie in with any nursery decorations the mother-to-be has already selected, and can help inform decisions from the style of the invitations and decorations, to the look of the cake.

baby shower presents

2. Six weeks in advance

– Design and send out invites – make sure you do this in plenty of time to allow for replies.
– Order any decorations and party supplies to allow for delivery time. Here, you can make big statements with small touches – think confetti, bunting, flowers and candles.
– Plan your menu or book a caterer
– If the mother-to-be has a gift registry, ensure she has set it up before the invitations are sent out.

3. Four weeks in advance

– Order the cake (which should tie in with your theme or colours)
– Plan out your baby shower games and activities (ensuring you have any supplies you will need for these games)
– Ask someone to be your photographer for the day – perhaps one of the guests who has an interest in photography
– Follow up with any guests who haven’t RSVP’d.

4. Two weeks in advance

– Confirm your reservations – with your venue, caterers, and any other bookings
– Assemble any baby shower favours you plan to give to guests. Here, you could be smart by getting the favours to multi-task – for instance, you could give plants as favours, which would double as decorations during the party.
– Plan an agenda for the big day, and enlist friends to help with specific tasks
– Chase up any guests who still haven’t replied to your invitation
– Consider compiling a playlist of music with baby associations to create a great atmosphere!

5. One week in advance

– Buy any food that can be easily stored.
– Arrange how the mother-to-be will get to her baby shower
– Double check that friends know what their jobs are!

friends and presents

6. Two to three days in advance

– Do any remaining food shopping.
– Remember to get any other necessary catering supplies such as napkins, utensils and plates.

7. The day before the event

– Set up the venue – decorate, arrange furniture, and make sure everything is clean and looking great!
– Collect the cake
– Collect fresh flowers, and remember to water any plants you may be using as decorations or favours.

8. On the day

– Assemble any food necessary / make sure the caterers know where they need to be and when
– Co-ordinate your helpers
– Designate a table for gifts
– Arrange games and photographs
– Enjoy!

PartyWorld is Ireland’s favourite party store. We have a wide variety of costumes, accessories and party supplies suitable for every occasion! Celebrate your baby shower with us: www.partyworld.ie

