Featured Posts

pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
View Post
spring fashion woman
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
To top
17 Sep

How Does The Change Of Seasons Affect Your Mental Health?

by Gabi
Health and Fitness
woman dressed to kill

Winter blues season is out there for many parts of the world. Autumn is approaching and next to the Winter hits. When the days start to become shorter and the weather chillier, many people find themselves tired, with lack of energy and with a different mood. The fact is that seasons can affect our bodies in several ways and so our minds.

The Seasonal Active Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that appears when the seasons change, typically starting in the late fall and early winter and eventually going away during Spring and Summer. People that suffer from this condition experience depression during the change of the seasons, feeling better when the weather becomes brighter and warmer.

woman wearing a winter sweater and a scarf

It is scientifically proved that mental illness, no matter the type, gets worse during the colder months when people feel the effects much more. While mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, or Bipolar disorder are a year challenge, Autumn and Winter can turn mental illness harder to cope with. But how does the cold weather affect all kinds of mental issues?

Even though some people might find joy in the Winter season and all the consequences from it, snow, cold, outdoor snowy sports, this season inhibits mentally ill people from seeking out or accessing their most helpful coping skills. The fact that is darker outside also helps your vitamin D to reach low levels because of the lack of light your body is exposed to.

Vitamin D affects the organism in a way that can help lead to depression and fatigue. Studies suggest that taking Vitamin D in the darker months can help you cope with the tiredness and lift up your mood.

on the beach

Bipolar disorder is another mental disorder that can be boosted by weather conditions. Both types I and II of bipolar disorder are characterized by two mood patterns: manic episodes and depressive episodes. The change of seasons can impact people with bipolar in multiple ways, and influence the occurrences of episodes. The lack of light in the human body causes disruption in sleep cycles, decreased and depressed mood, which can help to exacerbate manic and depressive symptoms.

Anxiety disorders are also a year-round challenge. However, with the approach of new seasons, it might easily fluctuate. Winter can be especially challenging for anxiety: people with it experience more irritability, changes in sleep cycles, drastic changes in the mood or feelings. Easing the transition between seasons is often difficult. Therefore, using coping skills and personal strategies to stop some panic attacks and bigger anxiety feelings might be the thing to do.

Holidays are for some individual’s synonym of joy and a nightmare for others. It is diagnosed that 64 percent of people with a mental illness feel their symptoms become worse during the holiday season. Peer pressure, big family gatherings and the nostalgia of Winter and especially Christmas raise the statistics of people struggling with mental illness. For the majority of the individuals suffering from it, it is hard to cope and solve the problem within themselves. The exterior factors, for example, family gatherings, make it worse to handle. What is recommendable by specialists is to never abandon the strategies used to calm down and alleviate the symptoms of anxiety and depression. In case of doubt, visiting a specialist is an important step to take to help to solve whatever the problem is.

winter fashionista on the snow

Raising your awareness around on the mental health issue and learning how the seasons can affect you can make the difference in how hard the Winter hits you. Even if you love the snowy months, Winter sports – plus Champions League, NFL season and the Breeders Cup races – remember that less sun and limited time outdoors can impact your mental health.

Those who have mental health issues should act more cautious and take proactive steps to ease the symptoms before they become overwhelming.

Writer: Inês Marinho


Related Posts

  • The Best 5 Step Plan To Stop SmokingThe Best 5 Step Plan To Stop SmokingSmoking cigarettes is seen by some to have a certain luxurious flair. It is relaxing and calming, has a touch of glamour and savoir-faire, it's sociable and trendy - and is awfully bad for your health! In an increasingly health-conscious world, quitting smoking is the new trend, and it […] Posted in Health and Fitness
  • Everything You Need to Know About Asian Fit GlassesEverything You Need to Know About Asian Fit GlassesEyeglasses have come a long way since the first pair of spectacles. Customers now get a dizzying assortment to choose from in terms of shape, size, and color. That’s all well and good unless you’re an Asian American looking for a pair of glasses that don’t dig into your face or […] Posted in Health and Fitness
  • 10 Chicest Outerwear Essentials We Can’t Wait To Cozy Up In10 Chicest Outerwear Essentials We Can’t Wait To Cozy Up InJust because it is cold out does not mean you need to look boring! Want to know how to stay warm and stylish during winter? Have a look at the best outerwear styles including blanket coats, capes and shearling. Posted in Fashion Trends, Winter Fashion
  • The Best Mattresses for Shopping OnlineThe Best Mattresses for Shopping OnlineWhen you're searching for a new mattress, it is easy to get overwhelmed as there is a wide selection of renowned and newly-launched brands and mattresses available on the market. The days of visiting various retail shops to find your ideal mattress is dwindling, as customers are finding […] Posted in Health and Fitness
  • Hope for your Mouth After Tooth LossHope for your Mouth After Tooth LossHave you ever had a conversation with someone who covers their mouth with their hand as they speak? It's a safe bet that the person either has bad breath or some missing teeth they don't want you to see. Having missing teeth can be extremely embarrassing. Dental implants have grown in […] Posted in Health and Fitness
  • How to Avoid Ever Needing a Revision Nose JobHow to Avoid Ever Needing a Revision Nose JobRhinoplasty is perhaps best known as a nose job. The majority of us will want to undergo the operation, primarily because we want to avoid the issues that it treats - even fewer will want to have a second treatment. However, many people may not realize what they should and shouldn't do […] Posted in Health and Fitness
Previous post
Fashion Trends To Watch For In Fall 2019
Next post
4 Great Gift Ideas for the Outdoor Girl
You might also like
woman with a cigarette
The Best 5 Step Plan To Stop Smoking
2019-08-23
beautiful woman sleeping on a mattress
The Best Mattresses for Shopping Online
2019-08-15
smiling woman white dress
Hope for your Mouth After Tooth Loss
2019-07-09
Follow Me On Instagram
Kitku 😍 #nightnight #night #aboutlastnight #kitku #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catsoftheday #catlover #catsofig #catlady #relaxation #relax #furry #animallovers #animallover #animalkingdom #polishwoman #polishgirl
W urodziny (oczywiście osiemnaste) poszłam na ciastko lawa - mega słodki fondant 😍 @pizzahutpolska #fondant #fondantcake #fondantcakes #urodziny #urodziny🎂 #birthday #birthdaycake #birthdaygirl #bday #pizzahut #pizzahut🍕 #foods #foodgasm #foodstagram #foodporn #foodphotography #foodie #cake🎂 #cakes #cake🍰 #chocolate #chocolatecake
The Best 5 Step Plan To Stop Smoking check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
10 Mistakes Music Festival Newbies Make and How to Avoid Them check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Tips For Looking Fashionable On a Budget check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Ten Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be Needs check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Clothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should Know check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
This site uses cookies Find out more