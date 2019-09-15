Featured Posts

15 Sep

Fashion Trends To Watch For In Fall 2019

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
woman wearing fall fashion trends

Fall / Winter 2019 has arrived. Want to be the star of the show? Learn about the main 2019 trends and go on following the fashion trend reports we constantly come up with. These six new-season trends are guaranteed to switch up your style and fast-track your Fall 2019 look.

Fresh Ways to Wear Animal Print

snakeskin purse

Animal print enjoys a renaissance for the new season. From statement-making leopard print to stylish snakeskin print, there are are plenty of colour and pattern options available. You can go all out with the trend and wear it top to toe in an animal print dress, or simply give a nod to the trend in a subtle animal print accessory. This trend will give your wardrobe a much-needed refresh.

READ MORE: Leopard Print Accessories: Must-Have Shoes and Bags

New Ways to Wear This Season’s Leather

woman in a red leather jacket

If there is one trend you should incorporate in your Fall wardrobe, it is leather. The new season’s leather pants, jackets, jumpsuits and boots are the key pieces for the fashion’s most exciting season. When it comes to the colours, black is a staple, however browns, fiery reds, and white will be most fashion forward.

READ MORE: The Best Leather Jackets For Your Body Shape

The Modern Charlie Girl Suit

woman in a pant suit

Sheer elegance of the “Charlie girl” requires tailored jackets and perfectly cut trousers, not only at work but also at play. Master in-between seasonal dressing with the oversized blazer which allows you to play with the proportions. Team yours with a skin-tight midi dress and semi-sheer tights later in the season.

READ MORE: How To Wear A Trouser Suit And Still Look Like A Lady

Boilersuits Are Crossing The Fashion Boundaries

woman in a velvet jumpsuit

This item is at the top of our wish list. Comfortable and irresistibly cool, the boilersuit has uppered its fashion credentials this season with relaxed cuts, utalitarian details and luxe, leather fabrics. Expect to see an abundance of khaki, leather and neutral. You will love the contemporary take on this essential, especially that the new boiler suit is perfect for weekend wanders. 

READ MORE: Pull Off Best Dressed With An Easy Jumpsuit!

Pink Is Fall 2019’s Most Unexpected Colour Trend
 
cozy pink sweater

In green, orange, pink and more, they’re eye-catching and on-trend! Wear with prints in coordinating hues or other solids for a colorblock effect. Pink is the colour you should find a place in your wardrobe for. Make a sartorial statement in fashion’s favourite feminine shade. This hue will be your smartest investment this season.

READ MORE: Blush, Petal, Orchid: Pink Is The Colour of The Year

Winter Pastel Outfits Are All The Rage
 
woman in a pastel dress

This time Fall speaks to your sweet side with pretty pastels in mint green, lavender and blush pink. It’s not just about nude, this time you have a plenty of choice: ice-cream colour, washed out nutmeg, peach, grey with icy blue, creamy cognac and beige. Have fun and play up anything from your wardrobe.

READ MORE: Pastel Accessories for Work and Play


