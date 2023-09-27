Everyone wants to feel good no matter how old or young they are. To do this, many of us take vitamins, eat at least halfway decently, and exercise so that our health remains as good as possible, but there's an area that all too many overlook — how we dress.

There are a lot of factors that can have an impact on how you feel about yourself but there's a strong connection between self-image and clothing style. Taking the time to find outfits that you feel comfortable and confident in can be a great way to boost your self-esteem. Not only this, but clothing can also create powerful impressions on others as well. It's amazing how much of an impact your fashion choices have when it comes to being taken seriously in the workplace or out with friends.

Whether you're just looking for a new style or want to find some ways to transform both your inner and outer self, we've got a few tips that may help.

Your Feet

While some folks have a large collection of shoes to choose from, many of us simply have a few favorites we rely on — a pair of comfortable women's loafers for casual wear, maybe a couple of nicer shoes for work, and a pair for going out on the town.

But your feet can have a significant impact on how you feel. Think about it, that woman in Marketing who almost always wears funny women's socks is also generally in a good mood. Right?

Additionally, wearing shoes that are too big, too small, or otherwise uncomfortable can make a huge difference in the way you feel. If you have an old pair of shoes that no longer make your feet happy, it may be time for an upgrade.

Clothing Color

When it comes to men's and women's wardrobe essentials, color is often underrated. Darker clothing can give off an air of seriousness and maybe even make people think you aren't approachable whereas lighter colors may make you seem more fun and welcoming.

So don't be afraid to experiment a bit with color when you're picking out your new wardrobe. Keep in mind that the way clothing looks on screen can vary significantly from what it looks like in person. So, if you're shopping online (or for someone else), consider ordering multiple sizes and colors so that you have choices once the item arrives.

Accessories

Accessories can make or break an outfit and when it comes to women's jewelry, a great pair of earrings can give your wardrobe the edge it needs to stand out from the crowd and show that you can be taken seriously.

For men, add a watch or tie. You may be surprised to find how much they show off your style and personality without going over the top. Additionally, a pair of burberry sunglasses can add some personality to your look and make you feel more confident about yourself.

The way you dress can have a direct impact on your self-image and how others perceive you and changing things up can be a great way to boost your confidence, get noticed, and make a statement without having to say a word. So, add some color to your wardrobe, experiment with accessories, and find the shoes that make you feel like royalty. Sometimes, the smallest changes can make the biggest impact and with the knowledge you gained today, you're a few steps closer to a positive transformation.