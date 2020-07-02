If you want to have a mane of gorgeous long hair but mother nature didn’t give you a natural predisposition for it, extensions will help. Hair extensions available today are extremely varied and can help you achieve any look you want. It doesn’t matter what your natural type of hair is, there is definitely a product that will fit you perfectly.

But remember that badly applied or improperly maintained extensions can cause hair loss. Therefore, it’s essential to choose the type of this product carefully and get the treatment done by an experienced professional.

To understand which type of hair extensions is right for you, answer the following questions.

How long do you plan to wear the extensions?

The first thing to consider is whether you want the extensions to be permanent or removable. The least permanent type is clip-in hair extensions. You literally clip them in like a special hair ornament. You can style these extensions, but they need to be removed regularly. If you care for them properly and wear them regularly, this product can last for 3-6 months. But it will last longer if you only use the extensions occasionally.

If you want something more lasting that you only need to apply once, choose tape hair extensions. Once applied, they should last for up to 8 weeks. At that point, you might be able to reapply them, depending on the growth rate of your natural hair. These hair extensions look natural if applied right. Therefore, you should only get this type of treatment in a professional salon.

Note that some types of tape hair extensions require the use of heat for the glue to bond to your hair. This option is more dangerous for your natural locks. You will also need to be careful when washing your tresses to avoid breaking the glued-in parts of the extensions.

Another “permanent” type of hair extensions is the weave or sew-in. This type also lasts for up to 8 weeks as you’ll need to remove the weave and reapply it in order to keep your natural hair as healthy as possible. You shouldn’t leave the weave in for more than 4 months at a time. This could affect your natural hair growth and cause irreparable damage.

With the sew-in extensions, small portions of hair are literally woven into your natural locks. That’s why they look very natural, but they also put pressure on the roots. Therefore, your hair will require more hydration and extra-careful handling.

More “permanent” options are microlink (microbead) and pre-bonded hair extensions. They could last for 3-4 months. They are more expensive and take several hours to apply. However, they provide you with the most natural look.

Do you want synthetic or natural extensions?

The extensions you use can be made of natural or synthetic hairs. The natural option is a good choice if your goal is to look “natural”. These extensions don’t require special treatment. This means they shouldn’t get damaged by washing and styling.

Synthetic hair, on the other hand, can be both more and less demanding in terms of care. This will depend on the quality of synthetic materials. Some of these extensions can be treated the same way as natural hair. However, cheaper low-quality options will get damaged by heat and styling products. You also can’t color synthetic hair extensions the same way you would the natural ones.

However, synthetic hair can also be less demanding. Most importantly, it is available in many colors and styles. And it retains shape much better. This means if you want curly extensions so you don’t have to style your locks into curls every other day, synthetic hair is the way to go.

How much are you willing to pay?

The cost of hair extensions can vary from $10 for small clip-ins up to $1,000 for permanent treatments in a high-end salon. More long-lasting types are more expensive because they require more type to apply. They will also require specialized treatments, like regular readjustment of beads with microlink extensions.

All things considered, it’s best to start with less permanent clip-ins or tape extensions of high quality. They will allow you to see how this new style looks on you. From there on, you can decide whether you want to invest much more in order to maintain this look for months at a time.