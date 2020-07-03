Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
3 Jul

Save Money On Fashion With These Tips

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
inspirational quotes

Do you ever worry about being photographed in the same outfit twice? It sounds a little odd, but in a world filled with selfies, strategically lit photos and flawless makeup, it’s difficult not to feel like you have to keep up.

Spending huge amounts of money on clothes is something all of us have done at some point, after all, if you work in an office or you’re trying to build a strong online presence, keeping your wardrobe fresh can often feel like a necessity. We all want to look great, but the price tag that comes with it isn’t always welcome. Store cards, credit cards and even payday loans can all add to your financial headache, leaving shoppers burdened with huge amounts of debt. If this sounds like your situation, speak with Creditfix today to discuss a debt solution.

Here we’re going to look at how you can cut back on your spending rather than your style and save money on fashion with these simple tips.

Make a budget

I simply can’t stress this enough. If you want to look good and have a healthy bank balance to match, then you need to work out a budget. This applies to everything, not just your fashion allowance. Work out how much you can spend on your new wardrobe additions and stick to it. Where possible, pay for items in cash to remove the temptation of going over budget.

Say NO to fast fashion

woman with a shopping bag

I know what you’re thinking – if the clothes you’re buying have a low price tag then you’re saving money, right? Wrong! Sure you might think you’re getting more for your money, however fast fashion outlets only sell clothes at low prices because of their poor quality. They’re cheap to make, fit poorly and won’t last, which means you’re going to spend more replacing them.

Instead, don’t be afraid to spend a little more on some key pieces for your wardrobe. Better quality means longevity and you won’t need to replace them for years to come.

Hold off until the sales

shopping for bargains

Clothes are discounted all the time, so if you see something you like, hold off until you can pick them up for a cheaper price. This also applies to makeup and beauty products, accessories or even bags. If the item is being sold on more than one site or store, compare the prices and be patient!

Get cashback

If you like to buy clothes online, then consider signing up to a cashback site where you’ll get a percentage paid into your account if you shop at certain stores. It’s a completely free service and you’re literally getting your cashback on online purchases. Although the payments may be small, over a year you could make huge savings that could go straight back into your fashion fund.

And finally, sell!

woman online shopping

If you want more money for your fashion fund, then consider selling old pieces or accessories that you no longer want or need. Reducing your wardrobe will help you to see what you really have and help you create interchangeable outfits that will save you even more money in the long term.

Related Posts

  • 5 Tips To Help Every Fashionista Stay Financially Afloat And Comfortable5 Tips To Help Every Fashionista Stay Financially Afloat And ComfortableTo make sure that you're doing everything you can to stay on top of your finances and stop them from being a worry, take a look at this quick list of five tips to help you stay financially afloat and comfortable. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • How To Confirm The Authenticity Of Designer ClothesHow To Confirm The Authenticity Of Designer ClothesFashion is indeed a lifestyle. Sometimes it may be hard to cope with the fact that you’re paying as much as you are for a single outfit, but whatever the cost, it always seems to be worth it at the end. Most people, when buying new clothes, usually pay a lot more attention to the brand […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Getting the Most Out of Your Carry-OnGetting the Most Out of Your Carry-OnMaking the most of your limited carry-on space can actually be a fun and exciting challenge! The key is making pieces - accessories, makeup, and clothes alike - do double duty. Casting a critical eye to your closet will give you a fresh new perspective on your clothes. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Best Gifts for Passionate HobbyistsBest Gifts for Passionate HobbyistsWhether it's crafting, performance arts, literature, or something more physical, there's one particular activity that brings your loved-one pure happiness. Read on to learn more about five gifts that will bring a smile to the face of the passionate hobbyist in your life. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Dressing Children Like Adults: Yes or No?Dressing Children Like Adults: Yes or No?Apparently, this trend for dressing young children like adults has settled in for quite some time now. But how to feel about adults dressing their young children in adult clothes? We present a list of pros and cons. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • 4 Tips to Look and Feel Your Best in 20204 Tips to Look and Feel Your Best in 2020Everyone wants to look and feel their best. Fortunately, there are plenty of simple lifestyle changes that can enhance your looks, improve your health, and boost your confidence. This may involve upgrading to a daring new hairstyle, finding an exercise you enjoy, or switching to a more […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
How to Choose the Best Hair Extensions for You
You might also like
headphones
Must-Have Wearable Tech Gadgets
2020-06-23
student surfing the internet
Fashion Trends Rocking Tik Tok Right Now
2020-06-16
friends working out
12 Ways to Feel More Confident at the Gym
2020-05-27
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)