Do you ever worry about being photographed in the same outfit twice? It sounds a little odd, but in a world filled with selfies, strategically lit photos and flawless makeup, it’s difficult not to feel like you have to keep up.

Spending huge amounts of money on clothes is something all of us have done at some point, after all, if you work in an office or you're trying to build a strong online presence, keeping your wardrobe fresh can often feel like a necessity. We all want to look great, but the price tag that comes with it isn't always welcome. Store cards, credit cards and even payday loans can all add to your financial headache, leaving shoppers burdened with huge amounts of debt.

Here we’re going to look at how you can cut back on your spending rather than your style and save money on fashion with these simple tips.

Make a budget

I simply can’t stress this enough. If you want to look good and have a healthy bank balance to match, then you need to work out a budget. This applies to everything, not just your fashion allowance. Work out how much you can spend on your new wardrobe additions and stick to it. Where possible, pay for items in cash to remove the temptation of going over budget.

Say NO to fast fashion

I know what you’re thinking – if the clothes you’re buying have a low price tag then you’re saving money, right? Wrong! Sure you might think you’re getting more for your money, however fast fashion outlets only sell clothes at low prices because of their poor quality. They’re cheap to make, fit poorly and won’t last, which means you’re going to spend more replacing them.

Instead, don’t be afraid to spend a little more on some key pieces for your wardrobe. Better quality means longevity and you won’t need to replace them for years to come.

Hold off until the sales

Clothes are discounted all the time, so if you see something you like, hold off until you can pick them up for a cheaper price. This also applies to makeup and beauty products, accessories or even bags. If the item is being sold on more than one site or store, compare the prices and be patient!

Get cashback

If you like to buy clothes online, then consider signing up to a cashback site where you’ll get a percentage paid into your account if you shop at certain stores. It’s a completely free service and you’re literally getting your cashback on online purchases. Although the payments may be small, over a year you could make huge savings that could go straight back into your fashion fund.

And finally, sell!

If you want more money for your fashion fund, then consider selling old pieces or accessories that you no longer want or need. Reducing your wardrobe will help you to see what you really have and help you create interchangeable outfits that will save you even more money in the long term.