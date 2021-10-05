Featured Posts

5 Oct

Trendy Wedding Decor That Won’t Break the Budget

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
wedding bouquet and candles

Picking out decor is difficult. You need to rent tables, get centerpieces, and add decorative items so that your day is as special as it can be. All of these things begin to add up and can make your special day incredibly expensive.

By balancing your budget and being creative you can create your picture perfect wedding with simple items. Grab your bridesmaids and groomsmen to help with these DIY ideas to take some of the stress off of your shoulders. Enlisting friends to help can be a great way to involve them further in the wedding while making sure you’re not spending all your free time on small tasks.

Below are a few great tips for wedding decor that won’t break the budget and will allow you to focus your attention and budget on other items such as your wedding dress and venue.

DIY Your Centerpieces

bride pictured before wedding

A rustic aesthetic is on trend right now, especially if you are having an outdoor wedding ceremony and reception. Using painted mason jars and local flowers will create a gorgeous centerpiece without the heavy expense.

Your centerpiece should be classic without taking over the table. For a chic and expensive appearing centerpiece use different vases from thrift stores. Not only will it add a unique element to each table. It will be much easier for guests to return and find their table!

Use Fake Flowers and Tree Branches

forest wedding ceremony

By using fake flowers and tree branches you can add a beautiful touch to the reception or ceremony without paying the price for fresh flowers. Of course this does not need to include the bride’s bouquet!

Branches and fake flowers can be used as accent pieces in the room to tie together the theme of the wedding. For example if you are opting for a rustic wedding, tree branches would be a great addition next to the gift table. You can also spray paint branches and add them as gold decor for a cheaper alternative.

Swap Out Crystal Glasses

wedding family

Swapping out Crystal glasses for mason jars or cheaper made glasses can save on money as well as prevent any breakage when dancing along to the exciting music and ambiance your Wedding DJ Melbourne creates.

There’s nothing worse than having to clean up glass on the floor when someone accidentally drops or knocks it off, especially if you have to pay to replace it. Mason jars and high end appearing plastic glassware are great alternatives.

Using this and the above tips will help you save a lot of money for your wedding while also staying on trend with the decor.

