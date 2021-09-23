When shopping for apparel like button-down shirts and dress pants, you’re likely careful about the fabric your items are made out of. Sturdy, comfy, and well-constructed materials ensure that the clothes you buy will last you for a long time. If it takes years until these clothes come apart or until their colors fade out, that means they’ll have been worth the investment.

But if it’s the exact opposite—that is, if the clothes are uncomfortable, get damaged too easily, or lose key elements of their design—then you’ll regret spending on them in the first place.

In truth, it’s good to be just as picky about the fabric that your socks are made out of. Even though they’re not usually the centerpiece of your outfit, they’re clothing items that are worn every day and make a significant difference to your comfort and mobility. You’ll want to buy socks that feel good to wear and that actually protect your feet against scratches and bruises.

In addition, you’ll want to choose socks with breathable and moisture-wicking qualities for activities like sports, all so that you’re not overly distracted by sweat or funky smells. Lastly, socks that are made out of long-lasting fabrics will continue to look great for whatever occasion they’re best used for. This ensures that you can stick with a good pair for as long as possible and save money on buying replacements.

If it’s time for you to start shopping from a quality brand like Burlix men’s socks, here’s a guide on the best fabrics for you to choose. Vary it up by choosing different fabrics for the gym, for leisure activities, and for dressier events.

Cotton Socks

Without a doubt, one of the most versatile and comfortable fabric options for socks is cotton. Cotton is lightweight, breathable, easy to wash, and fairly sturdy. Men’s cotton socks are typically made out of organic cotton, recycled cotton, mercerized cotton (which imparts the material with some extra sheen), or combined cotton (which is treated to remove fibers or impurities). Cotton socks are also among the most affordable types out there, so it’s good for you to have a few extra pairs for everyday use.

Wool Socks

After cotton, wool is the second most commonly used fabric material for socks. Wool fibers are made out of sturdy coiled springs that bounce back into their original shape when stretched out. This makes them fairly resistant to wrinkles, and it also keeps them looking stylish for a long time. Socks made out of wool fabric are also ideal for the colder months not only for their excellent insulation qualities, but also for their toughness and moisture resistance. Knowing that, you should have at least one quality pair to use in the winter, for travel to colder states, or for activities like camping or hiking.

Nylon Socks

Many may argue that you should stick with natural fabrics when it comes to socks. But good synthetic fabrics or fabric blends will sacrifice neither your comfort nor performance in your daily activities.

One relevant example is that of nylon, which is a popular sock fabric material for its stretchiness, durability, and moisture-wicking abilities. Those characteristics make nylon the fabric material of choice for specialty sock items like compression socks. So, for workouts or long days where you’ll be on your feet, you can depend on a quality pair of nylon socks.

Polypropylene Socks

Polypropylene is another sock fabric material that’s been gaining traction lately, especially due to its waterproof nature. In addition to being water-resistant, polypropylene is also pleasantly soft on the skin and easy to wash. It also has noteworthy thermal insulating power compared to other synthetic fibers. Those qualities combined make polypropylene an ideal choice for athletic or thermal socks. Even if you haven’t heard as much about this fabric as cotton, wool, or nylon, it’s definitely worth a shot—especially if you live an active lifestyle.

Bamboo Fiber Socks

The bamboo plant, which is grown and harvested widely in Asian countries, isn’t just for building huts or furniture. The adaptable fibers of this plant can also be used for socks. Bamboo socks have grown more popular among consumers for their softness, eco-friendliness, and anti-bacterial qualities. The last quality, in particular, makes bamboo socks quite effective at repelling unpleasant foot odors. For the summer months where you can expect to be extra sweaty and active, a pair of bamboo socks will serve you well.

Lyocell Socks

Last on this list is lyocell, a fabric that’s typically made out of oak, birch, or eucalyptus tree pulp. Like bamboo, it’s an eco-friendly fabric material for socks. It’s also known to be supple, moisture-absorbent, and quite forgiving on sensitive skin. The only caveat is that lyocell socks tend to be pricey. If you’re willing to make the investment, you can buy a pair to wear for special occasions.

There’s no doubt about it—it will pay to be picky about sock fabrics. If you choose your fabric carefully, you’ll get the most style, comfort, and utility out of your socks!