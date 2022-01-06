Featured Posts

6 Jan

Guide to Menswear Trends for Winter

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
businessman-travels

For men as well as women, winter offers an opportunity to try out some new styles and to experiment with different looks. In fact, whilst women usually enjoy the flowing fabrics and bright colours that are popular in summer, men are better suited to winter fashions with neutral colours, earthy tones and sophisticated styles. Here are a few tips for looking good in winter, with fashions that look the part amongst fallen leaves and blankets of snow:

Dark and Neutral Colours

duffle bag for a businessman

Dark browns, sandy tones, greys and blacks are amongst the best colours to wear in winter. Nothing too dramatic – go for simple and understated. ‘Camel’ is a popular colour in winter. In fact, the best way to select your clothes is to look for natural colours and shades similar to those that are typically associated with the desert and being on safari.

Chunky Knit Jumpers

fall sweater fashion

A good chunky knit jumper is a true winter staple, and something that can be worn on morning. Do not worry – they don’t all come in red and green with an image of Rudolph and a flashing red nose. In fact, Brave Soul jumpers and cardigans include single colours, stripes and cable knit designs that attract just the right amount of attention. Not that you cannot find a jumper decorated with reindeer and snowflake patterns if they are more your thing.

Roll-Neck Jumpers

man in a hat

Even if your jumper is not a chunky knit, its job is to keep you warm. Roll-neck jumpers are becoming increasingly popular, and they offer a little more protection from the biting cold. Also known as turtle-neck jumpers, they are a recurring style and look great with blazer-type jackets.

Waterproof Jackets

leather jackets

As good as you look in that woollen jumper, a spot of rain could completely destroy your image. A good waterproof jacket is something that you should buy as a winter essential. You do not have to look like that kid at school that always turned up in a bright yellow rain . In fact, Carhartt waterproof and insulated jackets and coats are real men’s jackets that are made for the great outdoors. Even yellow waterproof coats can look good when they are thick, comfortable and made by a quality designer.

Walking Boots

womens cowboy boots

The winter weather is a clear indication that it is time to put away those lightweight trainers, and your formal black shoes. A good pair of walking boots can be worn anywhere; they are not just for the hills and for working on the farm. With a pair of jeans, walking boots are perfect for walks in the park and days being dragged around shopping centres in search of Christmas presents for your great aunt.

Insulated Gloves

No winter outfit would be complete without a pair of good quality gloves. Leather gloves are always in , and you can also get knitted insulated gloves that are flexible and warm and come in the same neutral colours as those winter jumpers and cardigans. You might end up spending those cold winter months wrapped up under layers of clothing, but at least you will look good throughout.

