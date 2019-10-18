Fall has finally come. The weather began to change and the wardrobe of ours began to change consequently. The short skirts, shorts, and T-shirts go for packing and on the upper shelves, while long sleeve sweaters switch places with them.

There are several trends that will most likely assist you in looking good even with the huge clothes on. We will share with you some of the ideas and observations from different sources. Such as Color preferences made by the BrightSide psychologists, fur, and luxury clothing advice from the representatives of Norskecasino site, as well as some advice concerning the accessories from the fashionholics.

The Size Does Matter

It is obvious that the winter and fall clothes can not be the same size and the same thickness as the summer T-Shirts. Mostly, the clothes that we get are very warm and cozy, though usually big as well. While generally the size matters and it is considered to have bigger and more stuff rather than small and few, it can not be really transferred for the clothing matter. The main reason behind it is that big clothes are uncomfortable to wear under a coat or cardigans that are very trendy during the fall season.

The huge sweaters, which are super warm and make you feel cozy, come in different colors and sizes. There are two options. Whether you get yourself an oversized item or a short sweater. The first option is still with most of the votes from fashionholics.

Oversized clothes are not only trendy, but they look really good with pretty much everything. If you are a short person, you can always wear a mini skirt with the oversized pullover or sweater above, it will make you look taller, as well as make you feel warm. If you are tall, then you can wear it pretty much with everything, trousers, skirts, or even only the sweater if the sweater is oversized enough. With the men, it looks nice as well. The oversized upper clothes go well with jeans and with formal trousers as well, which makes them pretty much universal.

We have mentioned the short ones as well. Well if you are the type of person who loves wearing a sweater and underneath a T-Shirt or a formal Shirt then, those kinds of sweaters are for you.

Be Careful With Coloring Yourself

The autumn season is very colorful itself, and despite black being always elegant, you can make yourself feel comfortable even with colorful clothes. Well, this basically can always be the case, but especially during the fall, you can come together with nature.

Be wise with choosing colors, as they talk about you the most. Choose bright, on rainy days and be the shining part of the cloudy day. Choose autumn colors and you will have the contrast look against the cloudy and greyish background of the air and sky.

The colors can vary starting from brown to red or yellow, as well as green. Those are the ones that not only represent the autumn but also go pretty well with each other. Say, if you want to wear brown trousers, they can be formal, you can always get a yellow or green oversized sweater. And yes, while someone might have an association with the tree, do not believe them. You will be feeling warm and looking good. That is what the psychologists suggest to us as well for the upcoming two seasons.

No Natural

While the whole world is transferring to the animal and cruelty-free items, wearing fur is definitely not something that animal protectors or greens would like to see on you. Although, fur kept being a luxury element in dressing for quite a few decades not only in Russia but in Nordic countries as well. Representatives from the Norske Casino have made their observations concerning the fur being worn by the ladies while visiting casinos. Although there still are cases, the number has decreased.

We would definitely go with the same advice to you. If you want to have fur or even leather on you, please wear it only while being unnatural and synthetic. With this, you will be able to still look good and luxury as well as stay environmentally friendly and will avoid all the odd talks behind your back.

Many very famous brands have excluded the usage of natural fur from their clothes, which is quite a big deal, considering the ongoing situation within the global warming process.

Make It Light

Despite having a fall season out of the window, you can always take the easy and effective combinations of the textures of the clothes as well as the material and season. You do most likely wear jeans for every season. The same can be said about a basic white T-Shirt. If during the summer, you wore it with shorts, during the fall you can wear it with jeans and underneath an oversized or proper sized sweater. You will still look very nice, though very simple. If the season is not too strict then, you can even wear the T-Shirt with the coat only. The look is trendy, time and money efficient. The look is very universal and unisex so both sexes can keep in mind.

Small Details That Matter A Lot

With the above-mentioned look, you can wear different accessories. As fashionholics address us, big Scarfs and strange accessories and belts will be a key for you looking extravagant. The famous designer Demna Gvasalia, who owns his own brand Vetements and is the creative director of Balenciaga has introduced those huge scarfs and accessories to the fashion world.

While we do not imply you purchasing items from his collection, as they do not seem to be very budget-friendly, we would definitely encourage you to check his style and accessories such as scarves, hats, belts or chains.

If you prefer to be simple and prefer a classic style, then address French fashion and go with the beret hat and gloves.

Down to Earth

The most down to earth part of our bodies goes is feet and the shoes. The shoes are always necessary components of the whole look. Though, they might be maximally comfortable, so that you can use maximum potential out of them and if you are having a very lovely date under the umbrella on an Autumn day, it will be a pity if because of uncomfortable shoes you have to leave and go straight home.

The best choice, which is quite trendy are sneakers, which are very comfortable and can be worn with smart clothes as well. Otherwise, Martens and boots are unisex and are one of the most affordable and comfortable shoes.

Concerning the formal dress code. Well, here is where it gets slightly annoying. As heels are part of formal dress code, which means that despite rain or cold you might be obliged to wear heels, though in this case make sure you have a pair of in your car or bag so that you can at least change them under the desk.