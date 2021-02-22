Italian boutiques have become the source of some of the most striking fashion trends and the inspiration for the most popular designers – from Dolce & Gabbana to Gucci, Prada, and Fendi. The country is easily the world’s premier fashion destination.

When we think of Italian fashion, soft silks and leather handbags often come to mind – but what about menswear? Here are some of the Italian brands that should be staples in any fashionable fellow’s wardrobe, based on the two most important items a uomo alla moda should own.

Staple Shirts

Source: Pixabay

All men should have a dress shirt in their wardrobe. It can be worn with a pair of distressed jeans and some loafers, or with a dinner jacket and Windsor knotted tie. Crediting much success to Italian boutiques, Giorgio Armani’s white cotton shirt or its linen equivalent can be the basis for any look. There are a variety of other colours to choose from – including the navy blue of Spring Summer 2021 – but the white shirt is a versatile option for any wardrobe.

Brunello Cucinelli focuses on men’s suits and has shaped their Spring/Summer 2021 collection to reflect a casual suited look. It speaks of leisure, rather than the formality of business. If in doubt, Dolce & Gabbana regularly reintroduce their plain shirts, including the one from their latest collection that shows how important a light blue formal piece can be. Eddy Monetti also pride themselves on their simple stylish shirt collection, falling back on the craftmanship they say is inherent to the ‘nation of artists’.

We can see this in Fall/Winter 2020-2021’s regular plain shirt. The piece may seem simple, but it can make a statement and is incredibly versatile. A plain shirt can suit all seasons and works in almost any trousers or jeans pairing, alongside many different colors and textures of footwear. Don’t disregard the power the simple formal shirt possesses.

Stylish Shoes

Source: Pixabay

A flashy pair of shoes made by a reputable Italian designer is critical for a man who wants his wardrobe to be up to scratch. Many people judge a man’s sartorial judgment by his footwear, so a strong choice of shoes is important. For example, Santoni has helped craft a stylish collection, including leather loafers that can immediately upgrade and smarten any outfit. The added benefit of this range is the natural comfort of real leather products.

There is also Salvatore Ferragamo, who are known for their double monk strap range of buckled shoes. For those wanting to branch out to a different type of formal shoe, Tod’s has helped to reinvigorate the Car Shoe – a rubber-soled moccasin of the 1970s. Furthermore, Prada offshoot Church’s are well-known for their chestnut brown lace-ups, often cited as a must-have wardrobe feature.

The key to the success of many Italian fashion designers is their ability to craft basic wardrobe staples to an incredibly high standard. All a man needs to look stylish and suave are a select few items. For those looking to begin their collection, a pair of shoes and a plain dress shirt should be a good start. Mixed and matched with other items, they’ll cultivate a strong modish look.