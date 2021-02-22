Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
22 Feb

What’s Behind the Rise of Dressing Up at Home?

by Gabi
Fashion
pink shoes

In the past, the home was designed to help you relax. From a fashion point of view, it meant you put on your slacks as soon as you walked through the door and slumped into a comfy armchair. To this day, there is no better way of relaxing after a long day at the office.

However, the world is changing, and fashion trends are coming along for the ride. Today, more and more people put on their best outfits and swag around the house without a care in the world. Okay, modern apparel is very agreeable these days, but that’s not what’s behind the shift. This is.

A Greater Understanding of Mental Wellbeing

dressing up

Source: Pixabay

Mental wellbeing didn’t compare to its physical counterpart a couple of decades ago. Now, society is more aware of this mistake than ever before. How we take care of ourselves mentally has a massive impact on everything, including the body’s ability to fight disease, remain at a healthy weight, and ward off inflammation.

Thankfully, the art of boosting the brain when it’s feeling blue can be as straightforward as wearing fancy clothes. This is because a grooming ritual is similar to a celebration of life, according to some scientists, whereas others believe it increases motivation and energy levels throughout the day.

Fashion is proven to guide people out of cycles of inactivity, which is critical when sedentary lifestyles are on the rise. For instance, the average screen time is currently as high as 4 hours and 44 minutes for adults.

The Role of On-Demand Entertainment

woman online fitness

On-demand entertainment content has never been more accessible than it is now, and the trend won’t stop. The likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime have transformed the way the average person consumes media, making it instantly available via mobile devices and laptops.

To highlight this, internet use is up 70% from 2019, while the US has around 73 million of Netflix’s total subscriber base worldwide. Whereas some such activities lend themselves to casual attire, others are ideal for dressing up to make the experience more legitimate.

In the casino industry, players can don a suit or low-cut dress online to make it feel as if they are on the floor. This is heightened by the fact that online casinos are virtual sites where users can play real money games, aided by the booming bonus culture that offers free spins and cashback to players. Combine this with VR and AR technology, as well as live table and dealer games, and you can see why it makes sense to dress up at home.

Working from Home

remote work

Source: Pixabay

Lastly, it’s hard to ignore the effect of remote work concerning the trend of dressing up at home. Although it might seem as if wearing a suit jacket and pants would be restricting, many men and women find it necessary from a productivity perspective.

By ensuring there is a sense of normalcy – professional fashion is a reliable routine – employers can negate the common distractions and avoid the usual pitfalls. The impact is healthy for employees and employers since studies show home working often leads to a performance increase of 13% or higher.

Remote work is a huge factor in changes in home-based fashion, as are on-demand platforms and mental health. Long may it continue!

Related Posts

  • Everything You Need To Know About Diamond CaratsEverything You Need To Know About Diamond CaratsThere's something about the allure of a diamond that's irresistible. Whether they're adorning a royal tiara or delicately embellishing a watch face, circling circling an engagement ring or sitting effortlessly on the clavicle, diamonds are as timeless as they are eternal. But do you […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Most Glam Places in The WorldMost Glam Places in The WorldSoon it will once again be time to jet around the globe to visit some of the most glam places in the world. Here are some cool and fashionable destinations you may not have thought of, but are a must visit for every fashionista. Posted in Fashion
  • The Best Art Schools in the WorldThe Best Art Schools in the WorldIt is never too late to start following your dreams. While others get an early start and you might be late, you are still going to reach the same destination. Therefore, this article is going to be giving you some of the best art schools in the world right now. Hopefully, you can get to […] Posted in Fashion
  • Best Loungewear Styles You Can TryBest Loungewear Styles You Can TryBeing comfortable doesn’t mean to forgo your dressing standards. In the times of self-isolation and heightened anxiety, we all need something comfy to put on – yet chic to soothe our inner style-celeb. Posted in Shopping
  • A Guide to Fashion’s New Shape and ScheduleA Guide to Fashion’s New Shape and ScheduleFashion shows got a serious hit, but there was nothing safer than delaying the physical events to the unknown date. The uncertain schedules for men's and womenswear AW 2020 show in Milan, London, and Paris are disrupting the fashion world and community. Many question marks were tagged to […] Posted in Fashion
  • 3 Top Tips for Purchasing Jewelry for A Loved One3 Top Tips for Purchasing Jewelry for A Loved OneWhat better way to express gratitude and love to a loved one than buying them an expensive piece of jewelry? It could be that the person’s love for jewelry is almost next to one. So, you have been racking your brains wondering what piece of jewelry you would buy them. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
Previous post
E-commerce and On-line Fabrics
Next post
Men’s Italian Must-Haves – The Brands Your Wardrobe Needs
You might also like
man in a shirt
Men’s Italian Must-Haves – The Brands Your Wardrobe Needs
2021-02-22
gym equipment
The Best Football Kits for Fashion
2021-02-15
women in lingerie
Fashion Trends That Will Be Popular in 2021
2021-02-15
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)