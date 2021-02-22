In the past, the home was designed to help you relax. From a fashion point of view, it meant you put on your slacks as soon as you walked through the door and slumped into a comfy armchair. To this day, there is no better way of relaxing after a long day at the office.

However, the world is changing, and fashion trends are coming along for the ride. Today, more and more people put on their best outfits and swag around the house without a care in the world. Okay, modern apparel is very agreeable these days, but that’s not what’s behind the shift. This is.

A Greater Understanding of Mental Wellbeing

Source: Pixabay

Mental wellbeing didn’t compare to its physical counterpart a couple of decades ago. Now, society is more aware of this mistake than ever before. How we take care of ourselves mentally has a massive impact on everything, including the body’s ability to fight disease, remain at a healthy weight, and ward off inflammation.

Thankfully, the art of boosting the brain when it’s feeling blue can be as straightforward as wearing fancy clothes. This is because a grooming ritual is similar to a celebration of life, according to some scientists, whereas others believe it increases motivation and energy levels throughout the day.

Fashion is proven to guide people out of cycles of inactivity, which is critical when sedentary lifestyles are on the rise. For instance, the average screen time is currently as high as 4 hours and 44 minutes for adults.

The Role of On-Demand Entertainment

On-demand entertainment content has never been more accessible than it is now, and the trend won’t stop. The likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime have transformed the way the average person consumes media, making it instantly available via mobile devices and laptops.

To highlight this, internet use is up 70% from 2019, while the US has around 73 million of Netflix’s total subscriber base worldwide. Whereas some such activities lend themselves to casual attire, others are ideal for dressing up to make the experience more legitimate.

In the casino industry, players can don a suit or low-cut dress online to make it feel as if they are on the floor. This is heightened by the fact that online casinos are virtual sites where users can play real money games, aided by the booming bonus culture that offers free spins and cashback to players. Combine this with VR and AR technology, as well as live table and dealer games, and you can see why it makes sense to dress up at home.

Working from Home

Source: Pixabay

Lastly, it’s hard to ignore the effect of remote work concerning the trend of dressing up at home. Although it might seem as if wearing a suit jacket and pants would be restricting, many men and women find it necessary from a productivity perspective.

By ensuring there is a sense of normalcy – professional fashion is a reliable routine – employers can negate the common distractions and avoid the usual pitfalls. The impact is healthy for employees and employers since studies show home working often leads to a performance increase of 13% or higher.

Remote work is a huge factor in changes in home-based fashion, as are on-demand platforms and mental health. Long may it continue!