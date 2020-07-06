Featured Posts

Whether it's wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
6 Jul

Most Glam Places in The World

by Gabi
Fashion
off shoulder dress

With the world currently on lockdown, it has been hard to think about anything past the restrictions of the pandemic. However, it seems that there now might finally be light at the end of the tunnel. With many countries now creating air bridges and the 14-day quarantine loosening a bit in some places, along with a vaccine in the works, soon it will once again be time to jet around the globe to visit some of the most glam places in the world. Here are some cool and fashionable destinations you may not have thought of, but are a must visit for every fashionista.

Hong Kong

mint puffer jacket

The heart of Asia’s fashion scene, Hong Kong fashion week recently hosted shows from 210 brands. With the focus on the conceptual rather than luxury, with fashion labels such as FFIXXED STUDIOS and Ka Wey Key creating deconstructed yet still very wearable runway looks. From here, you can easily get to Macau and other parts of China via the pearl river delta to explore lots more when it comes to fashion that is cutting edge, culture and full of fun.

Copenhagen, Denmark

woman walking in the park

One of the standout features of the Danish capital is its combination of style and minimalism. With its muted color tones and cosmopolitan style worn by both women and men, it is easy to see why the fashion pack are now flocking to sample this Scandinavian style. Rotate and Stand Studios are two of the top Danish designers currently grabbing headlines you can’t miss while in this chic capital!

Florence, Italy

orange leather bag

Italians are known for their style, but Milan isn’t the only Italian city to visit when it comes to fashion. Touted as the fifth biggest fashion destination after the big four, Florence was recently the city chosen for the debut of Conde Nast’s International Luxury Conference. Many of Italy’s biggest designers began their fashion houses in Florence, from Pucci to Ferragamo, so it is a wonder that this chic and charming city has flown under the fashion radar for so long.

Tokyo

fashionista in Tokyo

If you want to stand out from the crowd, no one does quirky fashion better than Tokyo, which now also hosts Japan Fashion Week. Here you can see collections from household names such as Issey Miyake and Kenzo strutting the runway, as well as Hiroko and female designer Hanae Mori, who is only the second Japanese woman ever to have presented collections at major fashion weeks.

Los Angeles

woman wearing fall fashion trends

Los Angeles has long been synonymous with glamour and celebrities, so it perhaps no wonder they have now introduced their own fashion week. Taking place in March, LA Fashion Week celebrates the best in West Coast designers, from comfort queens Juicy Couture to elegant yet casual designer Cynthia Vincent. Not just for the Hollywood elite, LA Fashion Week also hosts hip denim brand 7 for All Mankind too.

With the world opening up to international travel again soon, these five cities are essential destinations for all fashion fanatics. Take advantage of the different culture and vibes each destination has to offer, and let it influence your own personal style.

