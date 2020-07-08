Fancy cocktails, seaside cottages, the sound of waves, and the city streets at golden hour are just a few of the reasons why people love summer. As temperatures change, it’s also time for a wardrobe update. Depending on where you live, the spring-to-summer transition is usually more subtle than winter-to-spring, but this doesn’t mean that the switch to summer doesn’t require a bit of freshening up.

Thinking about what to wear in summer can be quite challenging. This is the season when you reveal the most of yourself and your body as opposed to any other season. Many of us start prepping for summer as soon as the end of May comes, but for those who just didn’t have the time, we are here to help. From shirts to sandals, learn how to stay cool and comfortable when the weather gets boiling hot.

Go for the smart look without exposing too much skin

Looking both smart and stylish at the same time and avoiding the sweat patches during the hot summer months isn’t impossible, and it doesn’t have to involve exposing too much skin. The key lies in clever fabric choices that you can count on at any time of the day. Lightweight, breathable fabrics such as linen, cotton and satin are very convenient and can keep you cool, while still remaining chic.

Summer wardrobe basics to solve your hot weather outfit problems

Wearing the right clothes in humid conditions and hot temperatures is a life-saver and can help you enjoy the outdoors even during the hottest days of summer. Find out how to shop your way to a careless wardrobe this summer.

A cotton T-shirt

A few nice cotton tees are something worth investing in this summer. Cotton is one of the best and most practical fabrics for hot weather. It’s cheap and available, and great for the heat. Cotton T-shirts come in many prints and sizes in different stores, so whether you opt for anything from a classic white tee to a grace wins shirt or a T-shirt with an animal print, you can never go wrong. You can wear it with anything and level up your outfit game by adding accessories.

Tip: Opt for a T-shirt which fits well and a neckline that suits you. A V-neck cotton tee is usually considered as flattering, but you can always go for a crew neck or a scoop neck if that works better for you.

Skirts and shorts

Casual skirts and shorts are always a great choice during the hot summer months. No matter which length you prefer, these summertime basics are a great way to level up a casual t-shirt or tank top. There is an option for every taste, and even though some might think that they can’t be worn on every occasion, that isn’t the case. On the contrary, skirts and shorts come in various different lengths and fabrics and there is a big selection of designs suited for every occasion. So next time a fairly-priced pencil skirt or linen shorts catch your eye, don’t overthink – treat yourself.

Linen trousers

Consider wearing linen pants as an alternative for when you want to give your skirt a day off. Matched with a light tank top and spiced up with bold accessories, linen trousers will be one of your favorite go-to pieces this summer. Just like cotton, linen is an ideal choice for a breathable fabric for hot and humid weather. You might find it stiff, but that means that it won’t stick to your body. Many people like the fact that linen wrinkles pretty often, it’s easy to take care of and view it as a part of their casual style.

Denim jacket

Even though it is mostly hot during summertime and you don’t need a lot of outerwear, a denim jacket is essential. It’s perfect for early mornings and late evenings, especially if you live or plan to travel in a place where the weather is changeable. Besides, nowadays every store or workplace has air conditioning, so if you are a person who gets easily cold, it’s always a good idea to bring a denim jacket. It’s a very practical layering piece, and you can pair it with literally everything.

Scarf

A nice lightweight, a breathable scarf can serve many purposes. You can use it to protect yourself from the scorching sun, accessorize an outfit, cover up bare skin in religious buildings while on a holiday, or even serve as a pillow while you are sun-tanning at the beach. Not to mention that a good scarf will come in handy if cool weather suddenly arrives during your summer trip. Go for neutrally-colored scarves made out of linen or cotton that can be combined with lots of outfits.

Sandals

If you aren’t at the beach, getting a pedicure, or paying a short trip to the store, you should opt for something other than the flip-flops you purchased at the local drug store. Instead, invest in a pair of comfortable, light, and affordable sandals which would be appropriate for various occasions. Fortunately, there are plenty of different designs, so you can decide what works best for you, from strappy sandals to breathable espadrilles.

Time to get the pieces that every summer wardrobe requires

The hot summer months bring some quite specific but at the same time universally challenging outfit issues. Even if you live in a place where summer is really short and you want to soak up the sun as much as you can, sometimes it gets unbearably hot and humid to enjoy the perks of the season. This is why wearing the right clothing and being prepared for the warm temperatures in advance will help you enjoy the summer to the fullest. Wait no more and get the basics every summer closet needs.