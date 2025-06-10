Featured Posts

10 Jun

How to Wear the Sea-Inspired Jewellery Trend

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
sea-inspired jewellery

Jewellery inspired by the ocean is a must-have for anyone who loves the beach! Explore stunning pieces crafted from precious metals and adorned with beautiful gemstones, each designed to evoke cherished moments by the shore. Whether you’re drawn to nautical-themed charms or elegant shell designs, this guide will help you seamlessly add ocean-inspired accessories to your daily outfits with ease and flair.

1. Layer Sea Glass Charm Necklaces

Sea glass charm necklaces bring beachy serenity to any outfit.

How to Wear: Start with a fine chain and add one or two sea glass pendants of different lengths. Layer over a simple white tee or a V-neck blouse to let the glass catch the light.

Pro Tip: Mix metals—pair sterling silver charms with a delicate gold chain — for a modern, eclectic look.

2. Balance Stud and Hoop Earrings

Studs and hoops featuring marine motifs (starfish, anchors, shells) are versatile accents.

How to Wear: Pair a single nautical stud (like a tiny anchor) with a small hoop earring on the other ear for a playful asymmetry. Perfect for pairing with off-the-shoulder tops that highlight your neckline.

Pro Tip: Opt for hammered-metal hoops to evoke the texture of ocean waves.

3. Stack Beach Shell Rings

Delicate beach-shell rings stack beautifully for a curated, coastal vibe.

How to Wear: Choose two to three slim rings in various shell designs or textures and wear them across different fingers for a relaxed beachy aesthetic. Pair with neutral nail polish like soft coral or sandy beige.

Pro Tip: Mix in gemstone bands (like aquamarine) to enhance the ocean theme.

4. Make a Statement with Nautical-Inspired Cuffs

Bold cuffs featuring waves, coral, or seahorses add an eye-catching, elegant touch.

How to Wear: Let one statement cuff shine on bare wrists by rolling up your sleeves or pairing with short-sleeved tops. Keep other accessories minimal to avoid overpowering your look.

Pro Tip: Match your cuff’s metal—gold or silver—to your other jewellery for a cohesive finish.

5. Embrace Delicate Anklets

Anklets with tiny shells or pearls evoke sandy toes and ocean breezes.

How to Wear: Slip on a single anklet with shell charms when wearing sandals or cropped jeans. This subtle touch is perfect for casual summer outfits or beachside brunches.

Pro Tip: Layer two anklets—one plain chain and one charm-adorned — for a playful, boho-chic result.

6. Pair with Neutrals and Blues

Earthy neutrals and oceanic blues make the perfect backdrop for sea-inspired jewellery.

How to Wear: Wear your pieces with linen trousers, white blouses, or navy striped tees to echo the colours of the coast. The jewellery will pop against these classic summer hues.

Pro Tip: Incorporate metallic sandals or a straw bag to complete your seaside-inspired ensemble.

7. Transition to Evening Glam

Fine gems and precious metals can take your ocean pieces from day to night.

How to Wear: Swap your casual studs for gemstone-encrusted sea creature earrings, and layer your sea-glass necklaces over a sleek silk slip dress for evening elegance.

Pro Tip: Highlight aquamarine or turquoise stones in dim lighting for a subtle shimmering effect reminiscent of moonlit waters.

8. Care and Styling Tips

Preserve the beauty of your sea-inspired jewellery with proper care.

How to Wear: Rinse sea glass and gemstone pieces in clean water after beachwear to remove sand and salt. Store in a soft pouch to prevent scratches.

Pro Tip: Use a soft polishing cloth on precious metals to maintain their shine and luster.

Embrace the allure of ocean-themed jewellery and allow these aquatic gems to whisk you away to your most cherished seaside moments, wherever you may be. From understated touches to eye-catching pieces, you’ll find the ideal accessory to bring a splash of coastal charm to your style!

