Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
26 Mar

How to Wear the Mocha Mousse Trend in 2025

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
fall handbag

The colour trend of 2025 is here, and it’s as rich and inviting as your morning latte. Mocha Mousse (Pantone 17-1230) is a soft, beigey brown that brings warmth, sophistication, and a sense of tranquility to any outfit. This chocolaty hue is the ultimate neutral, making it incredibly easy to style—whether you’re aiming for effortless elegance or bold monochrome dressing. Here’s how to make this warming shade a staple in your wardrobe this year.

1. Head-to-Toe Mocha Mousse for a Luxe Monochrome Look

Mocha Mousse makes for the ultimate understated yet ultra-chic monochrome outfit.

How to Wear: Try a tailored mocha mousse suit, a long trench coat over a matching dress, or wide-leg trousers paired with a silky top.
Style Tip: Play with textures—think suede, leather, or cashmere — for a dynamic and polished look.

2. Pair with Other Neutrals for a Timeless Aesthetic

Mocha Mousse blends seamlessly with other earthy neutrals like cream, beige, and taupe.

How to Wear: A mocha mousse sweater with ivory trousers or a beige knit dress paired with mocha mousse boots is effortlessly refined.
Style Tip: Stick to minimal accessories to maintain an elegant, clean aesthetic.

3. Add Mocha Mousse Accessories for a Subtle Touch

If you’re not ready to fully commit to the trend, start with accessories.

How to Wear: A mocha mousse handbag, belt, or pair of boots can instantly add warmth and richness to your look.
Style Tip: Gold jewellery enhances the warm undertones of this shade beautifully.

4. Pair with Black for a Striking Contrast

Black and mocha mousse together create a bold, modern aesthetic.

How to Wear: A mocha mousse top tucked into black leather pants or a black blazer layered over a mocha mousse slip dress makes for a fashion-forward contrast.
Style Tip: Opt for sleek silhouettes to keep the look refined and edgy.

5. Style It with Soft Pastels for a Feminine Touch

For a dreamy, romantic look, mix mocha mousse with pastels like blush pink or soft lavender.

How to Wear: Try a mocha mousse midi skirt with a pale pink knit, or layer a mocha mousse blazer over a pastel slip dress.
Style Tip: Choose soft, flowy fabrics to enhance the gentle warmth of the shade.

6. Elevate Your Workwear with Mocha Mousse

Perfect for a sophisticated office wardrobe, this colour brings warmth without overpowering.

How to Wear: A mocha mousse blazer over a white blouse and tailored trousers is a power move. Or try a sleek mocha mousse pencil skirt for a polished, professional look.
Style Tip: Stick to structured pieces to maintain a put-together aesthetic.

7. Make It Sporty with Athleisure

Yes, mocha mousse works even in casual and sporty looks!

How to Wear: A mocha mousse hoodie with matching joggers or mocha mousse sneakers paired with an all-white ensemble creates a chic, off-duty look.
Style Tip: Opt for oversized, relaxed silhouettes for an effortless, cool-girl vibe.

Mocha Mousse is the ultimate neutral of 2025 — versatile, timeless, and endlessly stylish. Whether you’re layering it with pastels, pairing it with sharp blacks, or going for a head-to-toe tonal moment, this shade will elevate your wardrobe with a warm and sophisticated edge. Get ready to indulge in this deliciously chic trend!

Related Posts

  • How to Wear the Butter Yellow Trend in 2025How to Wear the Butter Yellow Trend in 2025Butter yellow is officially the It colour of 2025, radiating warmth, charm, and effortless sophistication. This soft, creamy hue has taken over runways, interiors, and even Hollywood — yes, Timothée Chalamet rocked it at the Oscars! But how can you incorporate this deliciously chic shade […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • How to Wear Peep Toe Boots Like a CelebrityHow to Wear Peep Toe Boots Like a CelebrityPeep toe boots return with a full impact to the runways. Either with a wedge heel or a slim stiletto heel they are a stylish and versatile footwear choice that can add a unique touch to your look. Here is how you can stylishly incorporate peep-toe boots into your wardrobe and create […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Shoe Trends Straight From The Spring / Summer 2024 RunwaysShoe Trends Straight From The Spring / Summer 2024 RunwaysThanks to the practical take of the fashion world for introducing most of the foot-friendly shoe trends this year. Here, we're rounding up the most popular footwear trends that were spotted all around the runways of spring / summer 2024. With this spring 2024 shoe guide you will always […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Make A Statement With These Chunky NecklacesMake A Statement With These Chunky NecklacesChunky necklaces have become the ultimate accessory for making a statement, effortlessly elevating any ensemble with their bold shapes, vibrant colours, and intricate designs. From oversized chains to layered beads and sculptural pendants, the versatility of chunky necklaces offers […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • The Fresh Take on the Nautical StripesThe Fresh Take on the Nautical StripesNautical stripes are a bold and timeless pattern, so wear them with confidence. Whether you’re dressing up or keeping it casual, embrace the look and have fun with it. By incorporating these tips, you can stylishly wear nautical stripes and create a variety of outfits that are perfect […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Flowing Elegance: The Draped Dress Trend Takes Center StageFlowing Elegance: The Draped Dress Trend Takes Center StageStep out with the glamorous allure of the draped dress. Garnering great attention last summer, the draping trend continued to dominate recent fashion shows. Seamlessly flowing dress is an art form that not only flatters the figure but also imparts a sense of deliberate construction, […] Posted in Fashion Trends
Previous post
How to Wear the Butter Yellow Trend in 2025
You might also like
butter yellow dress
How to Wear the Butter Yellow Trend in 2025
2025-03-25