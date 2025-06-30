How to Wear the Tenniscore Trend

The fashion world is having a serious love affair with tennis — no racquet required. Enter Tenniscore, the sporty-chic aesthetic inspired by classic tennis attire, refreshed with a modern, streetwear-friendly twist. From crisp pleated skirts to retro polo tops, this trend is all about clean lines, country club vibes, and effortless elegance. If you’re a fashionista ready to ace your off-duty style, here’s your ultimate guide to making Tenniscore your go-to look this season.

1. Start with the Staples

At the heart of Tenniscore are timeless wardrobe essentials that feel both nostalgic and contemporary.

Pleated Mini Skirts – Think short, structured, and always fresh in white or pastel hues.

Polo Shirts – Fitted or oversized, classic or cropped—this preppy staple ties the look together.

Tennis Dresses – Sporty, flirty, and perfect for layering.

Pro Tip: Pair with fresh white sneakers or retro trainers for an authentic courtside vibe.

Pleated Mini Skirts: A Courtside Classic

There’s no Tenniscore without the iconic pleated mini skirt. This hero piece is a blend of preppy polish and playful charm, making it a favorite far beyond the tennis court.

How to Style It: Pair your crisp white pleated skirt with a cropped polo for a modern match, or add a fitted tank and a cable-knit sweater tossed over your shoulders for that “country club meets street style” look.

Fabric & Fit Tips: Look for structured materials like cotton blends or technical fabrics that hold their pleats and flatter your figure. And don’t be afraid of colour — pastel pinks, soft blues, or even tennis-ball green can bring a fun twist to the neutral base.

Shoes to Wear: White leather sneakers are your go-to, but platform sandals or chunky loafers can elevate the look for off-court adventures.

Polo Shirts: The Preppy Power Player

A polo shirt is the glue that holds any Tenniscore look together. It’s timeless, tailored, and effortlessly cool. Whether you go cropped and fitted or lean into an oversized, borrowed-from-the-boys vibe, it adds just the right dose of sporty sophistication.

How to Style It: Tuck a fitted polo into your pleated mini or layer an oversized polo over bike shorts for a relaxed, influencer-approved silhouette. You can even button it up and pair with high-waisted trousers for a refined twist.

Material Musts: Opt for breathable cotton piqué or luxe jersey fabrics for comfort and authenticity.

Colour Combos: Stick with classic whites, navy, and soft pastels — or add contrast with striped collars or embroidered logos for vintage flair.

Tennis Dresses: Flirty, Functional, and Fashion-Forward

The tennis dress is the ultimate one-and-done Tenniscore statement. Sleek and sporty, these dresses combine performance elements with modern fashion flair. They’re flattering, functional, and endlessly versatile.

How to Style It: Keep it casual with sneakers and a crossbody bag, or layer with a boxy blazer and gold accessories for a chic brunch outfit. Add a sweater tied around your waist for peak preppy appeal.

Go for Details: Look for dresses with subtle side cut-outs, built-in shorts, or contrast piping. These details add a contemporary edge while keeping the vibe sporty.

From Day to Night: Swap your sneakers for strappy sandals, throw on a cropped leather jacket, and you’re ready to take your look from courtside to cocktail hour.

These three pieces—pleated skirts, polo shirts, and tennis dresses—are the foundation of every Tenniscore wardrobe. Mix and match them for endless looks that serve both style and comfort. Whether you’re strolling through the city or sipping spritzes by the court, you’ll look like you belong on the cover of a modern prep-style playbook. Game, set, match.

2. Accessorize Like a Pro

A well-placed accessory is the secret to turning a sporty look into a fashion moment.

Baseball Caps – The ultimate Tenniscore accessory. Go classic white or add a pop of colour.

Crew Socks – Scrunched or high, worn with sneakers for that just-left-the-club feel.

Sporty Bags – Think mini duffle styles or structured top-handle bags in neutral tones.

Style Tip: Add vintage-inspired sunglasses for an instant upgrade.

3. Stick to a Clean, Chic Palette

The colour scheme is everything when it comes to Tenniscore. Think fresh, light, and polished.

Whites & Creams – Your Tenniscore base. Clean and minimal, always in style.

Pale Yellows & Soft Greens – Adds a whisper of colour while staying true to the aesthetic.

Black & Navy – For a classic, elevated twist.

Style Tip: A monochrome outfit in soft white with gold jewelry is the definition of luxe sporty.

4. Layer It Up

Tenniscore isn’t just for summer. Add layers to keep the look alive year-round.

Striped Knit Sweaters – Drape it over your shoulders for that effortless “I vacation in the Hamptons” energy.

Cropped Jackets & Blazers – Perfect for cooler temps or dressing up a daytime look.

Track Jackets – Retro, comfy, and very on-theme.

Style Tip: Belt a sweater around your waist with a tennis dress for a nod to ‘90s prep.

5. Glam It Up (But Keep It Sporty)

Tenniscore doesn’t mean sacrificing polish. With the right details, you can look polished and sporty all at once.

Slick ponytails or low buns

Minimal makeup with glowy skin

Neutral nails or a single pop of pastel

Style Tip: Pair your look with dainty gold hoops or a sleek chain necklace for a hint of glam.

6. Take Cues from Tenniscore Icons

Zendaya’s sporty-chic looks during press tours and campaigns prove that Tenniscore can be red carpet–ready. Think elegance with an athletic twist. Other muses? Think Bella Hadid in vintage Fila or Emma Chamberlain’s preppy spins on skirts and cardigans.

Final Set: Own the Court (or Sidewalk)

Whether you’re grabbing brunch or heading to a rooftop party, Tenniscore is a playful, polished trend that blends comfort with style. It’s all about mixing athletic energy with a fashion-forward mindset. Pleats, polos, sneakers, and clean aesthetics—get ready to serve style all season long.

Serve looks on and off the court. Now go forth and play to win — fashionably, of course.

Gabi 30-something year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.