Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
24 Apr

3 Modern Ways To Wear a Sheer Blouse

by Gabi
Celebrity Style
woman with a chain necklace

Although now, during the transitional time, most women are searching for the way to look sexy without sacrificing warmth, a lot of Hollywood stars are still donning the sheer blouse. Fair weather with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperature can be the reason why they continuously prove skin in with their body-baring outfits.

Australian supermodel who used to be a part of the Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, is definitely used to skin flashing. She has captured our attention thanks to the numerous sheer looks she has recently donned. Although not many women have such a picture perfect body as Miranda we would take a cue from her because she sports sheer fabrics with natural ease.

#1: Off-duty look

Miranda Kerr looked cool and casual while strolling New York City in a sheer Equipment blouse. The off-duty look was sophisticatedly pulled-together with on-trend cropped pants accessorized with a black tote and nude pumps. She pulled off this look without a bra but it was still positively demure compared to what she usually wears to strut down the runway. What prevented her from a serious wardrobe malfunction were pockets located on her breasts.

Styling tips: you won’t have to worry about unwanted exposure of certain areas, if you choose to wear a bra. Since the upper parts of your body are revealed, it is crucial to go for the right size and fit. For an instant help, check the bra size calculator. Sheer blouse is also the amazing way to cover up your for both at the beach or pool. Check out mycurvesandme.com/swimwear for the best deals!

#2: Party look

For a launch of photographer Russell James’ new book during the night time, Miranda was sheer perfection again. She flaunted her toned arms and décolletage in a chic black button-down, finished off with a brocade Fall 2012 miniskirt and studded Jimmy Choo minaudiere.

Styling tips: the other way to dress up a playful sheer blouse for a party or an evening out is to slip into some metallic leggings. You can wear the same blouse from day to night but it’s advisable to go for the one that’s elegantly updated with stud detailing, bead embellishments, or a bold colour.

#3: How about the office wear?

Is it possible to wear a sheer blouse as a part of a office wear look? Yes, a transparent blouse goes the style mile by it’s day-to-night versatility. All you need to do is to wear a tank under a blouse so as not to expose your personal parts in the office. For a touch of retro allure, choose a tie-neck silk blouse and pair it with a form-fitting pencil skirt.

The latest landscape is bringing’ sexy’ back – and it is more exciting to breathe new life into monotonous stay-at-home outfits. Designers are introducing creative vibes to shirts, blouses, and tops that will change the way you look at sheer clothing. Stylists are taking a more subtle approach to this dare-to-wear trend without lessening its wow factor, which reflects in their post-pandemic fashion spectrum. The trend seems more inclined towards optimistic, dramatic, and inspirational looks for the year.

