pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
4 Feb

How to Wear the Studded Shoe Trend

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
studded shoes

Nothing says fierce, confident, and effortlessly cool quite like studded shoes. Whether you’re channeling rockstar energy with studded boots or embracing laid-back glamour with edgy loafers, this trend is all about adding attitude to your look. Designers like Chloé and Coperni have stamped their seal of approval on these embellished power shoes, proving that studs are here to stay. So, how do you style them? Let’s break it down.

1. Rock the Studded Boot for a Fierce Look

If you want to exude power and confidence, studded boots are the way to go. Think sleek, structured, and undeniably cool.

How to Wear: Pair ankle or knee-high studded boots with leather pants and an oversized blazer for a modern rock-chic aesthetic.
Style Tip: For extra drama, go for an all-black look with silver-studded details to make your boots the statement piece.

2. Military Edge with Studded Combat Boots

Studded combat boots blend toughness with high fashion, making them the perfect addition to a structured, military-inspired outfit.

How to Wear: Style them with cargo pants, an oversized trench, and a fitted top for a utility-chic vibe.
Style Tip: Choose boots with small, subtle studs for a more refined edge or go bold with heavy embellishments for full-on punk energy.

3. Laid-Back It-Girl in Studded Loafers

For a more effortless take on the trend, studded loafers are a go-to for an elevated yet relaxed look.

How to Wear: Pair them with straight-leg jeans, a crisp white button-down, and a structured bag for that casual-cool aesthetic.
Style Tip: Add statement sunglasses and dainty gold jewellery for a polished, street-style-approved ensemble.

4. Studded Heels for a Night Out

Who says studs can’t be glamorous? A pair of studded stilettos or block heels can instantly upgrade your night-out look.

How to Wear: Style them with a silky slip dress or a tailored jumpsuit for an unexpected mix of edgy and elegant.
Style Tip: Choose metallic or patent leather heels with subtle studs for a high-fashion feel without overpowering your look.

5. Mixing Studded Shoes with Feminine Pieces

Balance the boldness of studded shoes by pairing them with softer, more feminine elements.

How to Wear: A studded ballet flat with a flowy midi dress creates a perfect contrast of edgy and romantic.
Style Tip: Opt for neutral-coloured studded shoes to keep the look chic and versatile.

6. Casual Cool with Studded Sneakers

If comfort is key, but you still want an edge, studded sneakers are the perfect solution.

How to Wear: Team them with biker shorts, an oversized hoodie, and a leather crossbody for an off-duty model vibe.
Style Tip: Keep accessories minimal to let the shoes steal the show.

Studded shoes are a must-have for any fashionista looking to add a little (or a lot of) edge to her wardrobe. Whether you go for boots, loafers, heels, or sneakers, these embellished power shoes can transform your outfit from basic to bold in an instant. So, slip into a pair and strut with confidence — because this trend is here to stay.

