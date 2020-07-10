Wearing wool in the summer might seem like a strange choice, but our gorgeous selection of sweat-ers and cardigans made from pure merino wool are the perfect option to keep you cool when the sun is shining. You’ll love the beautiful colours and nature-inspired designs, and there’s no better way to style it out this summer than with a merino wool collection that keeps you feeling great all day long.

Layering is a great way to make the most of the changeable weather we often experience in Ireland, and merino wool is ideal for this purpose as it helps to regulate the temperature of the body, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It’s always handy to have an extra layer to pop on when clouds appear or as evening draws in, and a merino wool sweater, poncho or cardigan is a great choice. Our range includes something for everyone, and the hardest challenge is choosing which of these beautiful items to wear first!

5 Reasons To Choose Merino Wool

Our stores have a great selection of merino wool items, and you can see our full catalogue online. We will be happy to help you with your selections, so that you can make the most of the summer this year. Here’s why merino is a great choice:

• Merino will keep you cool. While many people would not consider wearing wool on a hot day, it’s actually a very practical choice all year round. Merino wool is a breathable fibre, which helps to keep the heat off your skin and allows your body to regulate its temperature more easily. It’s im-portant to protect your skin from the harshest rays of the sun, and a light merino wool garment is an ideal choice.

• You can choose perfect pastels. Our range at Aran Sweater Market includes many merino cardi-gans and sweaters in light, attractive shades that are well suited to the summer months. We love the beautiful pale shades of the women’s Keyhole Crew Neck Sweater, which is a light and weara-ble design that is perfect for beach days and walks in the sun.

• Merino wool is versatile. We all love the warm, summer months, but our weather in Ireland is never guaranteed. It’s important to be prepared for all occasions with a cover-up option on even the hot-test days, and this will also help you transition into the long evenings that you share with your friends and family at this time of the year. A merino wool sweater can be thrown on in the cooler hours of the early mornings and late nights, and will be light and handy to keep in your bag all day.

• Merino wool is easy to care for. Merino wool is sustainable and biodegradable, and it’s easy to care for, too. Unlike other fabrics, you won’t need to worry about ironing, and even washing is less intensive as a simple airing between wears can refresh your merino wool garments for another day. This makes merino a practical choice to carry with you, as you won’t need to worry about creasing when it is folded in your bag, and it’ll last longer than synthetic garments so it’s a great choice for the world, too.

• Merino wool is clean and odour free. Natural merino wool is an excellent choice for hotter weather as it wicks the moisture away from your skin, reducing sweat. It also has antibacterial properties, reducing odour, preventing bacteria from building up and ensuring that you feel as fresh as a daisy all day long.

Our Top Merino Picks For Summer

Our range includes options for everyone, and there are styles to suit all body types and budgets. You can browse online to find the designs you love, and, of course, every one of our hand knitted sweat-ers comes with a signed and stamped certificate of authenticity.

We have several stunning styles for men, and one of our favourites is the gorgeous Men’s Merino Aran Sweater. We love the classic, muted colours and the breathable design, perfect for beach bar-becues and messing about on boats, and we know this will revolutionise your summer days this year.

Our women’s styles include cardigans and sweaters in natural colours that are ideal to keep you cool and collected on warmer days, and our Shawl Neck Aran Batwing Jacket is a great choice. It’s made from soft merino wool, it’s easy to throw on over your t-shirt or vest, and it features stylish short sleeves that will help you to stay cool and look fantastic throughout the summer.

Visit Aran Sweater Market For Merino Wool Sweaters

Here at Aran Sweater Market, we have a wonderful range of irish sweaters for women and men, as well as clothing and toys for children and babies. There are options for everyone, from traditional fisherman’s sweaters to unique ClanAran designs that celebrate your Irish heritage.

Aran Sweater Market designs are created to reflect the beauty and nature of our historic Emerald Isle, and there is sure to be something that everyone will love. Our friendly team will be happy to help you find the right garments to make the most of the summer this year, and you can also find gift ide-as for every member of your family. We look forward to a splendid summer in merino wool!