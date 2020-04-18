There are so many available styles of different earrings today; from delicate earrings to some bigger pieces that you could use to make a statement. There are some familiar terms such as studs and hoops, to more infamous types that you need to look up including “Huggie” or “climbers”.

Some women might think that they can’t pull off big hoop rings, for example. However, all earrings types are suitable for everyone. What really decides whether your earrings will complement your looks or will be a complete flop is your fashion aesthetic, hairdo, and color, your face shape, along with your makeup style. This is why there are some rules to follow and some mistakes to avoid when you are considering rocking your outfit with the perfect pair of earrings. Right here we will go through some of the do’s and don’ts of wearing earrings.

Match Your Earrings with Your Aura

While you should pay attention to the type of earrings you are going for and how well it goes with your hair color and face shape, you still have to match your earrings with your aura. Chakra stones have different meanings and purposes. The stone of magic is better placed above your neck so this means that the best place to wear Labradorite crystal will be as earrings. Wearing Labradorite Earrings doesn’t only have the power of awakening your magical abilities and psychic power, but it will also protect you from negativity. But even if you are not the spiritual type, you will find that this chakra stone isn’t only stunning and unique, but it’s also extremely versatile and it can match different outfits due to its magnificent colors.

Don’t Wear Hoops with Jackets

Hoops come in different colors and sizes. This is why it might be a bit bewildering to blend them seamlessly in your outfit. One thing you should never do is wearing hoops with jackets. Not only do hoops contradict the attempt to cover up with a jacket and your style will be thrown off balance, but they can also easily get caught or pulled down in the collar. However, if you must take a spare jacket for your outfit, consider smaller or medium-sized hoop earrings to avoid the dangers of them getting caught.

Never Wear Earrings and Bracelets

There are two rules in the earrings world that you shouldn’t break. The first is matching a statement necklace with a statement pair of earrings. This can easily make the plainest outfit look busy and plain wrong. Statement earrings are the perfect contemporary twist to make you look classy and chic, but they are also harder to pull off. The second rule is to never wear earrings with bracelets. You should either wear a jewelry set of a necklace and a pair of earrings or replace the earrings with a bracelet.

Earrings, nowadays, are available in different shapes, sizes, and styles. This makes it a lot harder to pick the perfect set of earrings for your outfit. However, you can make this task easier by taking into consideration some essential factors to determine the perfect pair of earrings that will compliment your outfit.