20 Apr

Tips for Buying Your First Pair of Eyeglasses

by Gabi
Health and Fitness
woman in gold frame eyeglasses

Have you recently received your first-ever prescription for eyeglasses? Are you feeling a little excited about shopping for frames that can essentially act as a fashion statement and really amp up your style? Buying your first pair of eyeglasses will require you to be aware of a bunch of things that span much deeper than how trendy or stylish the frames look. So, if you want to be sure you get the best pair for your needs and wants, then here are some tips you can use.

Be Aware of What Kind of Lenses You Will Have

As a first-time glasses wearer, you may not be aware of how the prescription you have affects your lenses. As an easy-to-follow rule, the stronger your prescription is, the worse your sight is and the thicker the lenses will end up being. Now to prevent you from having to wear those old-school coke-bottle lenses you can have them thinned.

There are different types of thinning that can shrink the size by a fairly significant amount, but you still want to be aware of how thick the end result will be. If you have thick lenses then you will most likely want to look at thicker frames rather than a thin wire frame where your lenses will be over-hanging.

Think About the Weight of the Frames and Lenses



Another thing to consider is the weight of the frames and lenses. Sometimes a pair of lenses can appear stylish and ultra-trendy, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to feel comfortable on your face. Heavy frames can add pressure to the top of your nose and the top of your ears. And if not fitted correctly, they will end up sliding down your nose often due to the sheer weight of them.

Identify Your Face Shape

It can also be very helpful to identify your face shape so you can pinpoint which frames best suit your face. Just because you had an idea in your head of the “perfect frames” it doesn’t mean they will end up being the most flattering for you. There is plenty of information that can be found online about matching frame shape to face shape.

Experiment with Color



Now if you’re looking to set a fashion statement with your glasses and really want to embrace them, then you can always experiment with color. As Art of Optiks suggests, step out of the comfort zone where black, brown, or tan frames are the norm, and look at how a bright and unexpected pop of color could change things up.

Just be sure to consider your wardrobe and what colors you tend to wear most. You want to be sure that your glasses are universal and work with your personal style.

Go Ahead and Wear Those Glasses with Pride

By using these tips, you’ll be sure to find the perfect glasses for your style and look, helping you to feel comfortable and confident in them.

