Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
26 Nov

What to Wear at the Beach

by Gabi
Summer Fashion
woman in a bikini

A day at the beach is something that many enjoy. Whether you’re young or old, feminine, or tomboyish, spending time in the sun is a great way to get Vitamin D and to have fun. Families, couples, groups, and single people alike may all congregate at the waterfront in good weather.

You may be wondering what to wear if you want to look your best, but you must also make sensible choices to keep yourself protected whilst making the most of your day. Naturally, you would not turn up to the beach in a pantsuit and your best pair of heels, but that does not mean that outfit choices are always obvious.

Your outfit choices may also depend on your body type. Something that suits someone who has an apple shape may not suit someone with an hourglass figure. Likewise, your height may also alter some of your decisions. Ultimately, your comfort and confidence in that outfit are key to you feeling your best.

Shoes

on the beach

Depending on how far you live away from the beach can really alter your choice of what shoes to wear. If it is a short walk away, you may simply want to wear comfortable sandals and walk to your destination. Alternatively, if you need to take public transport or drive to the beach, you may be better off opting for a pair of trainers to allow you to drive or manoeuvre safely, then keep a pair of the latest thongs in a bag to change into once you get to the beach itself.

Wearing sandals or thongs when in the ocean can also be a good idea. All too often holidaymakers end up getting cuts or scrapes on their feet due to not being able to see the seafloor correctly. This can lead to infection if not cleaned. By wearing something on your feet, you will be offering them more protection and reducing the likelihood of this occurring.

Swimwear

one piece swimsuit

Whether you opt for a bikini, tankini, or one piece swimsuit is entirely down to how you feel about your body. If you have the confidence, and wish to flaunt it, then go ahead. Alternatively, if you do feel self-conscious in a bathing suit, it is important to find something that makes you happy, as opposed to wearing what is fashionable or popular with others. Wearing a swimsuit that you do not feel confident in can have a negative impact on your ability to enjoy yourself.

For times that you do wish to cover up, you can opt for a poncho or sarong that will keep you cool while still allowing an extra layer of clothing.

Protection

summer sunglasses

When you spend time out in the sun, it is important that you look after your body. Wearing sunscreen is the best way you can protect your skin from harmful UV rays or burning. You can also put on a sunhat and a loose fitting t-shirt to further protect you, even when venturing into the water.

Time at the beach is meant to be fun. You can make the most of this, and still look great, by thinking about how to keep yourself comfortable and safe.

Related Posts

  • How to Find The Right T-shirt Color and Style?How to Find The Right T-shirt Color and Style?A t-shirt is every guy’s default and go-to item of clothing. It is super comfortable and remains effortless yet versatile till today. You are probably fond of wearing that one kind of t-shirt you’ve owned ever since you were 18, maybe it’s time to opt for some cooler options and explore […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • 8 Ways to Style the Perfect Day-to-Night Outfit8 Ways to Style the Perfect Day-to-Night OutfitFrom long work days, to classes at the gym, to spending time with friends, life can get really busy really fast. For those of us who are always on the go, it’s so important to build a wardrobe of multipurpose pieces that can seamlessly transition from work to date night in a flash. Here […] Posted in Fashion
  • The most iconic Vintage Bulova Watch ModelsThe most iconic Vintage Bulova Watch ModelsBulova is one of the most popular American Watching Company that has continued its dominance since the 19th Century and still capturing a lot more people's hearts. It has been known for its first timepieces innovations and associations with many big American celebrities, personalities, […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 5 Tips To Help Every Fashionista Stay Financially Afloat And Comfortable5 Tips To Help Every Fashionista Stay Financially Afloat And ComfortableTo make sure that you're doing everything you can to stay on top of your finances and stop them from being a worry, take a look at this quick list of five tips to help you stay financially afloat and comfortable. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • How to Build an Affordable Work WardrobeHow to Build an Affordable Work WardrobeEven if you have one stellar ensemble for your interviews, you can’t wear it every day. It’s simply not enough. So as you venture out in a new career, it’s time to build a work wardrobe. But before you see your first paycheck, how exactly do you manage that? Step into your new career […] Posted in Fashion
  • Vintage Wedding Ideas That Won’t Break the BankVintage Wedding Ideas That Won’t Break the BankAside from being one of the most romantic themes ever, vintage is also a great choice of theme for your wedding because it allows you to save money without looking it. Half the things for your décor can be easily found on your grandma’s attic or on flea markets and you don’t have to […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
7 Misconceptions About Breast Implants
You might also like
woman wearing a summer hat
Summer Outfit Ideas For Hot Weather
2020-07-08
woman wearing rounded sunglasses
Summer Street Styles that Won’t Break the Bank
2019-05-22
beach bag
Best Summer Bags to Wear on the Beach
2019-03-01
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)