A day at the beach is something that many enjoy. Whether you’re young or old, feminine, or tomboyish, spending time in the sun is a great way to get Vitamin D and to have fun. Families, couples, groups, and single people alike may all congregate at the waterfront in good weather.

You may be wondering what to wear if you want to look your best, but you must also make sensible choices to keep yourself protected whilst making the most of your day. Naturally, you would not turn up to the beach in a pantsuit and your best pair of heels, but that does not mean that outfit choices are always obvious.

Your outfit choices may also depend on your body type. Something that suits someone who has an apple shape may not suit someone with an hourglass figure. Likewise, your height may also alter some of your decisions. Ultimately, your comfort and confidence in that outfit are key to you feeling your best.

Shoes

Depending on how far you live away from the beach can really alter your choice of what shoes to wear. If it is a short walk away, you may simply want to wear comfortable sandals and walk to your destination. Alternatively, if you need to take public transport or drive to the beach, you may be better off opting for a pair of trainers to allow you to drive or manoeuvre safely, then keep a pair of the latest thongs in a bag to change into once you get to the beach itself.

Wearing sandals or thongs when in the ocean can also be a good idea. All too often holidaymakers end up getting cuts or scrapes on their feet due to not being able to see the seafloor correctly. This can lead to infection if not cleaned. By wearing something on your feet, you will be offering them more protection and reducing the likelihood of this occurring.

Swimwear

Whether you opt for a bikini, tankini, or one piece swimsuit is entirely down to how you feel about your body. If you have the confidence, and wish to flaunt it, then go ahead. Alternatively, if you do feel self-conscious in a bathing suit, it is important to find something that makes you happy, as opposed to wearing what is fashionable or popular with others. Wearing a swimsuit that you do not feel confident in can have a negative impact on your ability to enjoy yourself.

For times that you do wish to cover up, you can opt for a poncho or sarong that will keep you cool while still allowing an extra layer of clothing.

Protection

When you spend time out in the sun, it is important that you look after your body. Wearing sunscreen is the best way you can protect your skin from harmful UV rays or burning. You can also put on a sunhat and a loose fitting t-shirt to further protect you, even when venturing into the water.

Time at the beach is meant to be fun. You can make the most of this, and still look great, by thinking about how to keep yourself comfortable and safe.