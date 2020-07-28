Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
28 Jul

Common Foot Problems That You Shouldn’t Ignore

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
red pedicure feet

Your feet have to be tough; they are the foundation of good health and keeping them healthy and pain free is key to staying active. If your feet hurt, or if they just get tired during the day, it may to be time to see a professional.

Bunions

The base of your big toe can develop a painful bump called a bunion. Over time, this can lead to the big toe facing out instead of forward. While bunions aren’t necessarily painful, they can be an indicator of weakened feet, and can cause pain when performing certain exercises, such as planks or push-ups. Inserts, splints and surgery can correct bunions.

Calluses and Corns

person jogging

Both of these patches of thick, dead skin are actually protective choices by the body to fight against the pressure of shoes or because of your stride or walking pattern. Once these growths get thick enough, however, they can be quite painful. The professionals at Stride Podiatry Hampton can help you trim away this dead skin, or help you find a medication that can safely dissolve calluses.

Fungus

Foot fungus can attack your toenails as well as your skin. Athlete’s foot can be picked up from shared surfaces and will grow inside your shoes, causing a burning itch and even blisters. Toenail fungus can change the nature of the nail and make them very hard to cut. Creams to fight the fungus and oral medications can all help, as can increasing airflow.

Ingrown Toenails

This condition is actually fairly easy to avoid and incredibly painful if you suffer from it. With an ingrown toenail, the nail will grow not past the end of the flesh of the toe but down into the skin. If the toe box on your shoe doesn’t allow enough space for you to wiggle your toes a bit, you may be headed for an ingrown nail. Try to cut your toenails straight across when they’re wet from the bath. Don’t cut them too short; this sets the stage for the edge of the nail to burrow into the skin. If you get one, wash your feet with an antibacterial soap and dry them thoroughly. If you can’t insert a bit of cotton under the nail to separate it from the skin, see a podiatrist for nail removal. This infection can turn nasty, so don’t wait.

Plantar Fasciitis

couple at home

The plantar fascia is the ligament on the bottom of your foot. When this ligament becomes inflamed, stepping down can become very painful. Both obese people and runners can suffer from this condition. To get relief, stretching the calf can help. You can also stretch the bottom of the foot by rolling it over an empty wine bottle. Finally, try freezing a plastic water bottle and fighting the inflammation by rolling your foot over the cold bottle.

Discuss any pain you have with your doctor to see if you need to see a podiatrist. In addition, if you suffer from diabetes, carefully monitor the condition of your feet on a daily basis and get them checked regularly by a profesional.

Related Posts

  • What Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It NowWhat Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It NowArgan oil is a compound that comes from the nuts of the argan tree. It’s got essential nutrients for your body, such as oleic and linoleic acid. These compounds are essentially healthy fats—some of the same are found in olive oil. Oleic acid specifically is well known for what it can do […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Cel’s Hair Stimulation Serum – How Quickly Does it Promote growth?Cel’s Hair Stimulation Serum – How Quickly Does it Promote growth?We all want thick, lustrous hair, but many factors negatively affect the thickness of hair. Genetics, medication, medical conditions, and environmental damage can cause hair to appear thin. There are many products on the market that claim to promote hair growth, but often they do nothing […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Heat Styling Is Not the Devil (If You Do It Right)Heat Styling Is Not the Devil (If You Do It Right)If you look up “common causes” of hair damage online, you might rightfully assume that heat styling is responsible for every single hair problem of every person ever. Your hair is brittle? Heat styling! But if this is true, why are people still using those tools? If they are so damaging […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It?Blonde Is Trending in 2020 But Should You Go for It?Blonde hair is trending this year. But going blonde is still a big change, and it might affect your life in ways you haven’t anticipated. Therefore, be sure to consider the following things before you make the final decision. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • 12 Ways to Feel More Confident at the Gym12 Ways to Feel More Confident at the GymNearly half of all Americans find the idea of heading to the gym daunting, with anxiety, fear and lack of self-confidence causing them to stay at home. But there are a number of amazing ways you can boost your confidence before you make your gym debut, which can help you reach your […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • What is Tabata and Should You Try It?What is Tabata and Should You Try It?Tabata is a form of HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. This exercise style was developed by Dr. Izumi Tabata, a Japanese scientist and professor, in addition to his colleagues at the Faculty of Sports and Health Science at Ritsumeikan University in Japan. Tabata training was […] Posted in Health and Fitness
