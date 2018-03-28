If you are looking to update a few key pieces in your closet for spring 2018, check out our 5 top wardrobe essentials. Reach out for the ultimate achievement – pairing those of-the-moment trends with your favourite wardrobe staples to create a pulled-together yet comfortable outfit.

Slingbacks

Feminine with an edge and casually elegant – discover the shoe that everyone is wearing. Slingbacks are known for adding polish to jeans and elegance to a cocktail dress. With girlie bows, lacy fabric and pretty colours, this season slingbacks are super versatile. Try them for work or a springy party but remember not to lose them – you are not a XXI century Cinderella.

Belt purse

Keep your trinkets close in a trend-setting design. A belt with a purse to the side is a funny, yet practical trend. Totally stylish, completely functional,a belt bag (aka hip bag) that will help you organize your on-the-go necessities. The adjustable buckled strap makes this bag type a hands-free, travel-ready accessory designed for women on-the-go.

Puff-sleeve blouse

Another must-have fashion trend that has been popular in the streets. Puff-sleeve blouses date back to the 80s when fashion was everything but demure. They are pretty and cool at once. This detail comes with extra volume this season to elevate your spring staples. Make the key update now and do not hesitate to add it to your wardrobe rotation.

Denim jacket

The 90s icon makes a comeback and is now even more dramatic thanks to the oversized proportions. From dark to light, distressed or regular, the edgy look is great for casual weekends or fun nights out. To rock the streets of your hometown, wear your denim jacket off the shoulders with your go-to jeans and master the double-denim look.

Deconstructed tailoring

This season the dress needs to have a deconstructed, unexpected element like an asymmetric hem or unmatching cuffs. Spliced, twisted or cut-out – the latest lineup of must-have dresses and skirts have an unexpected element to them. Wear them effortlessly to show off your creative side, day to night.

