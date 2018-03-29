With summer right around the corner, most of us can’t wait to try on new styles. This time let’s talk about shoes. These following pumps offered in 5 different styles will add a trend-right style to your new-season ensembles.

White Shoes Are The Best Shoes To Wear With Your Jeans

White heels have become the celebrity’s weapon of choice in order to make a statement. White pumps are not a new invention though. They date back to 1960s and you can assume they add a mod kick to the most fashion-forward looks this summer. Actually, you don’t have to be too ambitious to sport this classic look. Wear it with a modern cut dress and a streamlined leather handbag.

Metallic Shoes Prove Silver Is the New Nude

This pump detailed in mirrored metallic is made to attract! The shock of shimmer gives it a sultry and sophisticated look which can be worn as a statement with chic neutrals or as a flashy compliment to just as bright dresses. All in all, it’s a highly versatile day-to-night addition to your wardrobe.

Metallic Trend On The Red Carpet and Runways

Trend Alert: T-Strap Shoes Are Spring’s Next Big Thing

How about slipping into something more amazing? Think about a unique design featuring a T-strap front. For me, it brings to mind the sophisticated glamour of the time of unbounded wealth and prosperity depicted at The Great Gatsby. Wear it with skinny jeans, an oversized sleeveless button down and a chain strap purse. Guaranteed to made an impact.

Spring Shoe You Need Now: An Ankle Strap Sandal

Statement style as seen on many female celebrities! The ankle-strap crosses the nape of the ankle adding stability to your stride. Undeniably sexy, it lets you show off your leg-baring summer fashions in cool confidence. Wear with everything from cigarette pants and blazers to slinky cocktail dresses.

Pointed Toe Stilettos Will Totally Transform Your Spring Outfits

Let’s face it: platform pump trend is slowly dying out. We were wearing platforms in order to maintain a sturdy walk while breaking our personal heel height records. However, this summer we are going to scale new heights with some good old platformless heels. The timeless silhouette proves to be perpetually in style and ready to inject a sultry edge into colourful summer ensembles.