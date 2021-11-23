Featured Posts

To top
23 Nov

Trending Celebrity Styles You Need To Know About

by Gabi
Celebrity Style
modern fashionista

Celebrity is always changing, and it can be a lot to keep up with at times. That doesn’t mean, though, that it isn’t a lot of fun. Now more than ever, celebrities are wearing a diverse mix of clothes that are both comfortable, and edgy. Not only that, but the fact that new styles are emerging and being mixed with retro favorites only adds more interest to the current style climate. If you want to dress like a celebrity this season, here are some trends to look out for.

Time Traveling Is In

When it comes to the overall style, looking back is the best way to be fashion-forward. Now that the year 2000 is officially in the vintage territory, Y2K looks are popping back up in a big way. From to a wide range of other fashion houses like and , bold looks from the early 2000s are making a resurgence. If you want to get in on the trend, trying out things like cropped tie-front cardigans, bold metallic tops, baguette bags, and velour tracksuits can be the way to go. Additionally, busting out your old bootcut or low-rise jeans could be a good idea if you still have them in your closet.

Cutouts Are Cool

distressed jeans and flats

Another trend that you will likely see on runways like Louis Vitton and Dolce & Gabbana is cutouts. Cutouts have been in style for a long time in different variations. However, now, they are showing up more in the midsections of dresses and tops, as well as around the hip area in jeans and leggings. They also come in different shapes like sharp triangles and curved notches. If you want to see this trend in action, you can see it being sported by young celebs like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Comfort Matters

A celebrity trend that may surprise some is one that’s all about comfort. Increasingly, celebs are turning to jackets and coats that are all about being cozy and covered. One trend that shows this the most is the could coat trend. These coats are long, covering, soft, and quilted. Celebs can be seen wearing them in neutrals like black, olive, and tan the most often. However, many other colors like blue and plum are trending, too. Along with cloud coats, oversized bomber jackets are in, too. Unlike a standard bomber jacket, these oversized bombers hang lower on the body and provide more coverage. From to Rihanna, many can be seen sporting the oversized trend.

Durability Is Edgy

woman in spring sandals

It isn’t just comfort that seems to matter to celebs these days, when it comes to footwear it looks like they care about durability, too. Chunky boots are back in style. In particular, lug-sole boots are popping up all over the place. These thick-soled boots not only appear more durable and able to handle any kind of weather, but they can also provide an edge to an otherwise elegant outfit.

Those aren’t the only kind of boots that are coming back, though. Ugg and Ugg-style boots are making a reappearance, too. However, they are coming back in different forms, like platform and slipper styles.

When celebrity fashion is changing so quickly, it can be hard to keep up. The good news is that you don’t have to know every trend to know how to look put together this season. By trying out something like a pair of bootcut jeans to get in on the Y2K trend or opting for an extra durable boot for winter, you can make sure that you are staying on trend like a celeb.

