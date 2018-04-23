There is no doubt that Louis Vuitton is one of the most sought-after brands on the planet. Women from around the world would do anything to get their hands on a bag from this company. In 2016, the company’s creative director showed off the company’s upcoming Cruise 2017 Collection. The collection was introduced at London’s Westminster Abbey. Nicolas Ghesquiere said that he absolutely loved English aesthetic. The collect speaks volumes about this statement. He was definitely telling the truth and his collection showcases the English aesthetics exceptionally well.

This collection is a compilation of men's and women's accessories. Nevertheless, it focuses intently on women's wear. The handbags were undoubtedly the most captivating. These bags feature the ultra-popular bamboo handles and tons of new shapes as well.

Gucci Nymphaea Handbag

Most women are familiar with the Gucci brand and its amazing products. They also know that Gucci has a large selection of luxurious handbags on the market. These handbags are designed to perfection utilizing genuine leather, an adjustable strap, handles, high-quality interior lining, brand logos and zipper charms. The reason people are drawn to Gucci products is because they are beautiful, stand out and available in designs that will match all of their attire.

From the simple and affordable clutch to the expensive shoulder bag, Gucci has designed it. Whenever you are ready to accessorize your appearance, you can definitely do it with a new Gucci handbag.

Gucci Sylvie Bag

The Sylvia bag is definitely one of the most popular in the collection. The bag features a top handle that shines enough to light up a room. The bag features a buckle and a gold chain. It is very beautiful with its embroidered flowers. If you love wearing flowery dresses, you’ll definitely love this bag. It’ll match those floral dresses exceptionally well. This bag has proven to be a big hit among women and critic all around the world.

Gucci Dionysus Embroidered Maxi Leather Hobo Bag

The Dionysus bag is without a doubt a handbag that stands out above its competition, as it is one of the larger bags available on the market. The bag gets its name from the powerful Greek God Dionysus, due to the fact that it was speculated that he crossed a massive river on a tiger that was sent to him by Zeus. The bag features two beautifully designed and stitched tiger heads that enhance the overall look of the bag. When you combine these beautiful tiger heads with the soft leather and supple appearance of the bag, you are truly looking at one amazing bag that can stand up to the test of time and compliment your style.

GG Marmont Matelasse Mini Bag

If you are looking for a versatile bag that can be worn in a variety of ways you need to consider the GG Mormont Matelasse Mini Bag. With its beautiful chevron leather construction and handles this bag can be utilized as a shoulder, sling, or top handle bag. Whatever mood or style you are looking for, you will be able to achieve it with this amazing bag. And, the perfectly heart emblem on the back on enhances the overall elegance and beauty of the bag.