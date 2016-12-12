Ah, the holidays… the days when the snow begins to fall, gifts are exchanged between friends, and people come together for celebrations and fellowship. The holidays have a certain magic about them that can’t easily be replicated, but all this merry wonderment comes with a major problem for many women – the wardrobe issue.

Once upon a time, a large, sloppy sweater with a Christmas tree slapped on the front of it would have passed for fashionable holiday partywear. However, it isn’t the 1980’s anymore, and that means that it’s going to be a bit harder to figure out what to wear this upcoming holiday season. The fact is that a fashionable outfit is based on two elements, and neither is a sweater with an applique!

A great holiday outfit is based on two things – the clothes themselves, and the accessories that make your outfit whole. Use this guide to make sure that you’re the best dressed at all of your events.

The Holiday Office Party

When you’re at an office party, it’s a smart idea to keep things slightly formal. This season, pick a conservative red or black dress as your outfit of choice. (Think LBD – Little Black Dress.) A nice pair of suede or patent pumps will help lengthen your legs, slim out your body, and keep things professionally trendy.

Sounds like a plain outfit, right? Well, if you add the right jewelry, this simple all-purpose outfit can become the best choice for any office party. Adding a festive pin, or wearing a pair of elegant diamond earrings is a good way to make your outfit pop while still keeping things classy. Silver bracelets are also a great choice for ladies who want to show off a festive manicure.

Christmas With The In-Laws

Dealing with the in-laws can be stressful enough, so when choosing an outfit for this family get together, it’s crucial to play it safe. If your in-laws are known for being formal, wear a flattering grey skirt, black flats, and a white button down blouse. Here, the 1 carat diamond ring that you wore on your wedding day and a pair of sapphire earrings may just be the only real mandatory jewelry you need to worry about.

With in-laws who are more laid back, it’s alright to wear jeans and a favorite sweater. A gold necklace with ruby or garnet accents might be a good way to dress up jeans without making the outfit appear too ornate for an otherwise casual get together.

Glammed Up For A Real Formal Occasion

This is also the season when many upscale dinners, concerts, and fundraisers tend to occur. If you have been invited to a black tie dinner, it’s important to look the part. Opt for a long black dress, high heels, and an updo for your basic outfit.

For jewelry fans, this is the best possible time in the year to experiment with different looks. Go for diamond or crystal necklaces that can accentuate a plunging neckline. Try to find hair sticks for your updo that have gem accents on them. Chandelier earrings can help bring out that new hairstyle, and also help keep that outfit runway chic.

However, it’s worth noting that you should avoid the faux pas of looking like you are “trying too hard.” The key to making sure that the accessories you choose help you look elegant without looking garish is to keep a limit on how much bling you wear. Choose a necklace or a bracelet – not both. Don’t wear more than two rings on your fingers.

Club Night Out

Some ladies just love to hit the club with their friends during the holidays. The good news for girls is that clubwear doesn’t really change at anytime of the year. A short dress and heels is all you need to look fabulous when it comes to clothing.

In terms of jewelry and accessories, earrings and bangles can go a long way. This year, chandelier earrings and hoop earrings are both making a comeback, so pick up a pair before you head out a long way. Adding bangles to your outfit is a great way to complete a fun outfit without having to splurge too much. Lastly, wearing a toe ring or a simple silver ring on your finger can also help put together a funky but fun outfit that will have heads turning.

A Last Note

As a general rule of thumb, if you are looking for a great outfit to wear for the holidays, you should look for accessories and clothes that you can wear in months other than December. This way, the clothes that you pick will be more than just a holiday outfit – they will be investments in your personal style. True style is timelessly breathtaking, and should be effortless, so make sure you choose the accessories that will stay fashionable forever.