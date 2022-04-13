Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
13 Apr

4 Ways to Change Up Your Look

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
fashionista

Even if you are a fan of your decade-old hairstyle or don’t want to part ways with your cozy flannels, there comes a time in life when you absolutely need to refresh your look. This is not a one-off occurrence because the process repeats itself every few years.

But this makeover has its benefits. Besides giving you a boost of confidence, this approach also allows you to cement the visual growth you have made over the years. In turn, you can let go of the past, be happy in the present, and embrace the future with your new looks.

To guide you through this incredible journey, here are four ways to change your look in easy steps.

1. Go the Total Opposite of Your Current Aesthetic

modern fashionista

Whether you are searching for a fall wardrobe makeover or aspiring to improve your summer style, changing up your look needs you to take some major actions. This translates to taking an opposite route to how you dress in the present for many stylists.

For instance, if your current style translates to neutral colored shirts and commonly found slacks, look into freshening it up with some stunning gothic clothing. This type of approach asks for some bold choices, but it pays off when you unveil your new look to the world. There are many options available in this regard, which gives you plenty of time to explore and adopt a new aesthetic.

2. Get a Haircut to Feel Refreshed

We have all either seen or actually been through the cliche of getting a haircut after a major breakup. But whether or not you have gone through a life change, getting a haircut definitely makes you feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to take on whatever life throws at you. You can discuss your goals with a stylist to find your ideal look.

You can also try out different hair colors with the help of a makeover app. This gives you a way to see how a transformed look may work on you without actually having to make tangible changes to your hair and your face. This goes a long way towards safely changing your look.

3. Look Into Cosmetic Procedures

beauty facial

Cosmetic procedures were once considered a low-brow or a frowned-upon practice. But times have changed for the better. Now, getting dermal fillers, face implants, and chemical peels have become a regular occurrence for many people worldwide. You can also look into other popular cosmetic surgery procedures such as liposuction or tummy tuck to enhance your figure in a wholly new way.

Thanks to the advancement of technology, you can easily book an online cosmetic surgery consultation with a qualified surgeon. With various noninvasive and minimally invasive procedures, you can choose something that could rejuvenate your look within days instead of weeks. This makes this high-maintenance process worth the effort.

4. Change Your Color Palette

Whether you are looking at popular women’s hairstyles or want to change up your wardrobe, merely switching your color palette can do wonders for your final transformation. For instance, if you go from being blonde to brunette, it can significantly affect your appearance. Similarly, if you trade in brightly colored outfits for simple shades of black, it can transform others’ perceptions of your personality.

This particular effect also applies to makeup. If you use natural makeup, even looking at a red lip paint can easily be taken as a glow-up all on its own. Due to this simple yet effective approach, looking at this simple way to change up your look is highly recommended.

Going through a visual change in your looks can be daunting. But when you are the one calling the shots, you can capture the chance to embrace the perfect looks for yourself. This enables you to feel more comfortable in your skin and more blissful with your life.

