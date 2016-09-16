‘Tis the season for fall shopping! Your last year’s fall clothes are outdated and you’re in need of a serious wardrobe makeover. What you need is a fall capsule. If you don’t know what a capsule is, this term refers to a few timeless pieces of clothing that have unlimited usages (they basically go with everything). Investing in some capsule pieces will not only reinvent your wardrobe, but also give you more outfit possibilities (so you won’t be an outfit-repeater…at least for a while).

We don’t like to use the term “basic” here; instead, think of them as essentials. A few essential pieces make a great capsule. For instance, a capsule coat should go with everything (and keeps you warm in cooler climates), or that favorite sweater that’s not only comfortable and cozy, but also is such an essential piece, that you can wear it with nearly any bottom you have in your closet.

Capsule Coats

If the area where you live gets cold at all, you’ll need to invest in a good, timeless coat or jacket. Some details to look for are:

1) simple designs–nothing too crazy like shearling or ruffles,

2) good quality- something that will keep you warm, and/or last at least a couple of years, and

3) a great fit–an extremely important aspect to keep in mind.

The length of the coat shoulder should end just a millimeter or so from the width of your arm/shoulder–no longer and no shorter. If the coat shoulder surpasses your shoulders too much, it will look too big, and if the coat shoulder is too short, it will have the opposite effect. The key with choosing the right coat is that the coat should look tailored. Think of it like you would a suit; a poorly fitting suit just doesn’t look polished.

Sweater Capsule

Our idea of essential sweaters for fall are neutral tones that easily pair with various styles of bottoms. Subtle details such as a dolphin hem can elevate a simple piece like a sweater, and create a more interesting silhouette. Look for other subtle details like this for your fall capsule. It’s always a good idea to invest in some not-so-basic basics, whether it is a marled turtleneck sweater or a basic turtleneck with a hi-low hem.

Choosing versatility over trendiness is key when building your capsule. You will find that you can easily transition pieces like these into the winter and cycle them back year after year. Investing in a capsule collection for the season shouldn’t be hard, and we hope that you’ve learned something here that will make fall shopping a little easier!