White seems legit in the summer time and it is no wonder it has become such a popular choice on the streets and world’s red carpets. The It girls and actresses accessorize their minimal cut white designs with the on-trend Birkenstock sandals and snake jewellery for a seasonal touch. Also, they mix up textures for added intrigue.

There are at least seven ways to rock this so-right-for-now colour into your wardrobe:

Little White Dress – pull off summer’s favourite party look in a pristine white number

White Bag – style streamlined white bag with black accompaniments for graphic monochrome

White Blouse – chic styles reflect the romantic, bohemian mood of the moment

White Shirt – recreate an understated ladylike or on-trend menswear look with a white shirt

White Skirt – lacework, broderie anglaise and laser-cut details add flair to simple silhouettes

White Pants – relaxed through the hips and narrow toward the ankles, the clean cut suits white best

White Sandals – from strapped sandals to easy slides, this brilliant neutral hue looks fresh on shoes

Even a single white dress can create a directionally modern look. However, head-to-toe whites are the chicest way to refresh your look for summer. Do not be afraid to wear all white this season. It is the only time of year you can really get away with wearing all white without thinking it is “too summery” to wear, because well, summer IS around the corner. Throw on some earthy toned or pastel accessories. Keep makeup natural with flirty eyelashes and pink lips. Read more tips on how to style head-to-toe white below.

Add a touch of colour to the outfit

When it comes to footwear, bright white shoes promise maximum impact, but black and neutrals are more practical – the same goes for your handbag, so be sure to choose with care. Playing with neon, pastel, or earthy palettes of footwear and handbags to complement head-to-toe white is a fail-safe way to update your closet that provides the perfect antidote to grey skies and windy evenings. Think of bright contrasting nails as well!

Mix and match textures and fabrics

If an all-white outfit feels a little overpowering, then the key to pulling off this crisp trend is to play with hues, textures, volume, and layering, which will keep your look interesting. Head to toe white probably won’t be white. It’s much more likely to be ecru (pale cream) or some combination of off-white and buttery neutrals. Mixing textures and tones create a modern look that will remain an effective wardrobe solution beyond one season. Think cosy cashmere, sheer fabrics, and silks.

Accessories that go with head to toe white trend

Adding silver or gold jewelry and accessories to lift this chic ensemble is a good choice. You don’t have to be really rich to wear ivory or cream; the addition of pretty pearl detailing also provides the perfect, pristine heel to uplift any outfit.

This year’s runways were awash with white outfits, from billowing lace dresses to sleek, relaxed tailoring. Plus, Instagram’s style set has been showing us a variety of cool and easy ways to wear the tricky trend, proving that there’s no better time than 2022 to take this style on!