Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
7 Feb

How To Wear The Head-To-Toe White Trend?

by Gabi
Fashion Trends
beautiful woman

White seems legit in the summer time and it is no wonder it has become such a popular choice on the streets and world’s red carpets. The It girls and actresses accessorize their minimal cut white designs with the on-trend sandals and snake jewellery for a seasonal touch. Also, they mix up textures for added intrigue.

There are at least seven ways to rock this so-right-for-now colour into your wardrobe:

  • Little White Dress – pull off summer’s favourite party look in a pristine white number
  • White Bag – style streamlined white bag with black accompaniments for graphic monochrome
  • White Blouse – chic styles reflect the romantic, bohemian mood of the moment
  • White Shirt – recreate an understated ladylike or on-trend menswear look with a white shirt
  • White Skirt – lacework, broderie anglaise and laser-cut details add flair to simple silhouettes
  • White Pants – relaxed through the hips and narrow toward the ankles, the clean cut suits white best
  • White Sandals – from strapped sandals to easy slides, this brilliant neutral hue looks fresh on shoes

    • Even a single white dress can create a directionally modern look. However, head-to-toe whites are the chicest way to refresh your look for summer. Do not be afraid to wear all white this season. It is the only time of year you can really get away with wearing all white without thinking it is “too summery” to wear, because well, summer IS around the corner. Throw on some earthy toned or pastel accessories. Keep makeup natural with flirty eyelashes and pink lips. Read more tips on how to style head-to-toe white below.

    young woman beautiful skin

    Add a touch of colour to the outfit

    When it comes to footwear, bright white shoes promise maximum impact, but black and neutrals are more practical – the same goes for your handbag, so be sure to choose with care. Playing with neon, pastel, or earthy palettes of footwear and to complement head-to-toe white is a fail-safe way to update your closet that provides the perfect antidote to grey skies and windy evenings. Think of bright contrasting as well!

    Mix and match textures and fabrics

    If an all-white outfit feels a little overpowering, then the key to pulling off this crisp trend is to play with hues, textures, volume, and layering, which will keep your look interesting. Head to toe white probably won’t be white. It’s much more likely to be ecru (pale cream) or some combination of off-white and buttery neutrals. Mixing textures and tones create a modern look that will remain an effective wardrobe solution beyond one season. Think cosy cashmere, sheer fabrics, and silks.

    Accessories that go with head to toe white trend

    Adding silver or gold jewelry and accessories to lift this chic ensemble is a good choice. You don’t have to be really rich to wear ivory or cream; the addition of pretty pearl detailing also provides the perfect, pristine heel to uplift any outfit.

    white dress

    This year’s runways were awash with white outfits, from billowing lace dresses to sleek, relaxed tailoring. Plus, Instagram’s style set has been showing us a variety of cool and easy ways to wear the tricky trend, proving that there’s no better time than 2022 to take this style on!

    Related Posts

    • Halloween 2021: 7 Great Horror Outfit Ideas for AdultsHalloween 2021: 7 Great Horror Outfit Ideas for AdultsHalloween is just four months away, and with the world being closed for over a year, people are looking forward to getting their scary on and unleashing their inner-thriller. With plenty of to draw on, from horror movies, to popular culture, and the global pandemic itself, […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
    • 4 Things You Need To Help Your Skin After Flying4 Things You Need To Help Your Skin After FlyingFlying is fun and it takes us to where we want to go, but believe it or not, it can wreak havoc on our skin! You should try to take care of your skin before and while in-flight, but especially when you reach your destination you’ll want to give it a little extra TLC to ensure your skin […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
    • How Has Fashion Evolved During The Pandemic?How Has Fashion Evolved During The Pandemic?While the pandemic has been ongoing, has been changing; although fashion as an industry absolutely depends on constant change, Covid-19 has altered it in fascinating and unpredictable ways. Here are just some of the ways that fashion has evolved during the Covid-19 pandemic. Posted in Fashion
    • Handy Tips on How to Wear Hoodie for WomenHandy Tips on How to Wear Hoodie for WomenHoodies are known for their extraordinary comfort. This is why they are often associated with casual outfits or sporty looks. With the right accessories and styling tips, you can incorporate the hoodie into your daily life in many different ways. Posted in Fashion
    • 5 Best Spring Summer 2021 Makeup Trends5 Best Spring Summer 2021 Makeup TrendsThe makeup trends for spring/ summer 2021 fill us with much-needed excitement. Some of us have embraced the bare minimum look, while others are ready to take a chance and experiment with new trends. No matter what kind of makeup lover you are, the spring/summer makeup trends have some […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
    • 5 Different Types of Shapewear and How to Use Them5 Different Types of Shapewear and How to Use Them has come a long way from the painful shapewear of the past. Today, there are many modern shaping garments that can minimize or accentuate nearly any area of a person’s body, all while being relatively comfortable to wear. From sheer to waist hosiery and briefs to full-on […] Posted in Fashion
Previous post
Which Material To Choose For Your Lingerie?
Next post
Pear vs Apple Body Shapes: How To Pick Your Perfect Swimsuit This Summer
You might also like
woman in wardrobe essentials
Classic Wardrobe Essentials For Every Woman
2018-11-26
woman in a pant suit
Menswear For Women Back In Full Force
2018-11-10
watch for a woman
Classic and Timeless Crystal Swarovski Watches
2018-11-09
})(jQuery)