When it comes to business, half the battle is looking. Apart from a must-have tailored suit, a business man should have a professional looking smartphone, an analog watch and an elegant card holder. These are the business essentials you should invest in. But to keep those accessories close, you need to have a smart-looking bag. While women have a wide range of bags to choose from, for a business man looking for a bag there are only a few options available: a briefcase, a satchel and a duffle bag.

The duffle bag (AKA duffel bag) has plenty of attitude. This staple is a perfect choice for men who travel the world and aim to look professional at the same time. As a world traveler, every business man needs to remember that choosing what to to wear while traveling is extremely important. Your outfit should be equal parts style and comfort, and your accessories should follow suit. Baltic Domini has a wide range of stylish duffle bags for men: visit website.

Comfortable Dark Brown Leather Bag

The bag has a classically elegant top handle and a timeless silhouette. It also features a removable shoulder strap so that you can carry this bag by hand or cross body style. It is made from the highest-quality calfskin leather. Whether attending a business meeting or going on a date, this polished accessory will help you look your best at all times.

Dark Brown Leather Weekend Bag

If you plan on going to a business trip, you will need a good bag to carry all of your items. Want to look bold and classy without giving up on your professional look? Think about this dark brown duffle bag. The bag exudes elegance thanks to the high-quality leather and a master craftsmanship. Like all top-handle carryalls it is sophisticated and functional.

Practical Brown Business Duffle Bag

You will love this bag’s versatility, sleek style and a good value for money. It combines style and comfort thanks to the elegant, authentic leather and long shoulder straps. This makes it your smartest investment this season. Also, the bag features plenty of room and before traveling, go above and beyond to make sure you have packed all the right items.

Are you a person in a business world where your appearance is as important as your skills and knowledge? Tell us how you travel and which of the above duffle bags is your choice.