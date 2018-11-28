Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
28 Nov

Stylish Duffle Bags For a Business Man

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
duffle bag for a businessman

When it comes to business, half the battle is looking. Apart from a must-have tailored suit, a business man should have a professional looking smartphone, an analog watch and an elegant card holder. These are the business essentials you should invest in. But to keep those accessories close, you need to have a smart-looking bag. While women have a wide range of bags to choose from, for a business man looking for a bag there are only a few options available: a briefcase, a satchel and a duffle bag.

The duffle bag (AKA duffel bag) has plenty of attitude. This staple is a perfect choice for men who travel the world and aim to look professional at the same time. As a world traveler, every business man needs to remember that choosing what to to wear while traveling is extremely important. Your outfit should be equal parts style and comfort, and your accessories should follow suit. Baltic Domini has a wide range of stylish duffle bags for men: visit website.

businessman-travels

Comfortable Dark Brown Leather Bag

Dark-Brown-Duffle-Bag

The bag has a classically elegant top handle and a timeless silhouette. It also features a removable shoulder strap so that you can carry this bag by hand or cross body style. It is made from the highest-quality calfskin leather. Whether attending a business meeting or going on a date, this polished accessory will help you look your best at all times.

Dark Brown Leather Weekend Bag

Dark-Brown-Leather-Bag

If you plan on going to a business trip, you will need a good bag to carry all of your items. Want to look bold and classy without giving up on your professional look? Think about this dark brown duffle bag. The bag exudes elegance thanks to the high-quality leather and a master craftsmanship. Like all top-handle carryalls it is sophisticated and functional.

Practical Brown Business Duffle Bag

Practical-Brown-Duffle-Bag

You will love this bag’s versatility, sleek style and a good value for money. It combines style and comfort thanks to the elegant, authentic leather and long shoulder straps. This makes it your smartest investment this season. Also, the bag features plenty of room and before traveling, go above and beyond to make sure you have packed all the right items.

Are you a person in a business world where your appearance is as important as your skills and knowledge? Tell us how you travel and which of the above duffle bags is your choice.


Related Posts

  • What to Wear to the Office To Stay Trendy?What to Wear to the Office To Stay Trendy?Even the strictest dress code leaves room for that cool, nonchalant and fashion forward chic many women seem to achieve in their business attires. Look for an inspiration to modernize your office suit and read the tips to enjoy the new you: more stylish, unique, sofisticated, tbut as […] Posted in Shopping
  • Stylish Workwear Essentials Every Woman Should OwnStylish Workwear Essentials Every Woman Should OwnLooking for the Fall workwear essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall 2012 to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear. Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Menswear For Women Back In Full ForceMenswear For Women Back In Full ForceShow the boys who really wears the trousers! This fall and winter, menswear-inspired style continues to gain momentum with a feminine kick. There are a ton of ways to make your mark in masculine pieces. Slick blazers, mannish vests, tailored suit, white shirt and brogues lend a chic […] Posted in Fashion Trends, Fall Fashion
  • Hugh Jackman: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Date?Hugh Jackman: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Date?Who's your ultimate Valentine’s Day Romeo from Hollywood? Every woman has her personal celebrity crush, but which celeb is the most sought-after date for Valentine's Day? According to a recent survey of 130 UK women conducted by online fashion retailer isme.com, the answer is Hugh Jackman! Posted in Celebrity Style
  • Should The Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection Be A Part Of Your RepertoireShould The Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection Be A Part Of Your RepertoireThere is no doubt that Louis Vuitton is one of the most sought-after brands on the planet. The company’s Cruise Collection was introduced at London’s Westminster Abbey. Nicolas Ghesquiere said he absolutely loved English aesthetic. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Kitten Heels Are Back: The IT Shoes Of 2018Kitten Heels Are Back: The IT Shoes Of 2018Kitten heels are coming back for 2018 to protect you from bunions, corns, grazes and first of all broken ankles. Presented by Prada, and Giambattista Valli they are both practical and trendy. Oh, did you know it was Audrey Hepburn who started the kitten heel trend? Posted in Shoes & Accessories, Shoes
Previous post
Classic Wardrobe Essentials For Every Woman
You might also like
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
2018-11-25
office look woman
What to Wear to the Office To Stay Trendy?
2017-11-21
woman in penny loafers
Classic Penny Loafers Get Reinvented for Fall
2017-10-15
Follow Me On Instagram
Mmmilutko...Rudi z włochakiem do kurzu 🤗😺💤 #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catlounge #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catfur #catlover #caturday365 #caturday #catseverywhere #gingercat #gingercats #gingers
Szykuję się na koncert Spice Girls w czerwcu 2019! Zigazig ah!!! 🙆‍♀️👼👱‍♀️👩‍🎤#spicegirls #spicegirlsforever #edinburgh #concert #girlpower #spiceupyourlife #sayyoullbethere #dreamscometrue #teenagelove #gerihalliwell #emmabunton #melaniebrown #melaniec #friendshipneverends #spiceworld #spicetour
Jestem wiedźmą, oczywiście z gatunku tych sympatycznych 😎 podobno 16 listopada to Dzień Wiedźmy 👿 #witch #witchlife #instapic #instamood #picoftheday #potd #instadaily #instafashionist #instablogger
Uwielbiam fioletowy 💜💜💜 #silownia #siłownia #polishwoman #polishgirl #fitness #gym #gymgirl #gymlife #fitgirl #fitnessgirl #fitnesslife #fitlife #fitspo #instamood #picoftheday #potd #instagym #active #strong #motivation #health #fitnessmodel #cardio #training #lifestyle #instafit #workout
Ten moment kiedy wychodzisz ze szmateksu z ciuchami z metką 💜💛💚 #thriftshop #thriftfinds #leopardprint #zarawoman #hm #clothes #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashion #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #fashionblog #instafashion #instafashion #instaphoto #instapic #instadaily
Piękne stworzenie | Beautiful creature 👧😍😺 #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catlounge #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catfur #catlover #caturday #catlove #gingercat
Sunday Bloody Sunday 😘💜😺 #polishwoman #polishgirl #brunettesdoitbetter #brunette #brunettegirl #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #gingercat #lazysunday #mirror #bathroom #animallover #crazyhair
This site uses cookies Find out more