We’re halfway through summer and if you’ve been spending a lot of hours at the pool or the beach, it’s probably time to freshen up your swimsuit wardrobe. Especially, if you’re about to head off on vacation, you’ll want a few new looks to pack.

You’re in luck, because the fashion runways for 2017 were filled with great swimwear styles we haven’t seen before as well as updated styles that brought a fresh twist to the traditional swimwear. You’ll have a lot of choices to make, and there’s really no way to go wrong, unless you don’t take the dive into something fresh and new.

One-piece Bathing Beauties

The one-piece suit is definitely back in style, defying the notion some people have that everything has to be on display all the time. Think of the classic silver-screen bathing beauties… they knew that a little mystery is a wonderful thing.

Deep Plunges

Another reason to try a one-piece is that it’s the way to plunge to dramatic depths but keep control, too. Whether inset with mesh, or showing a lot of skin, one-piece suits with deep plunges have taken inspiration from all the daring dresses that showed up on the red carpet this year and brought it to the beach.

Tankinis

Staying on trend with the one-piece is the tankini that gives the look of a one-piece with the flexibility of a two-piece. Plus, it camouflages rascally problem areas with no one the wiser. You can find tankinis in halter, bandeau, and racerbacks styles, both flowy and fitted. Pair the top with a matching bottom or mix it up, it’s your choice.

Boho Chic

Boho is back in street fashion for sure, with the floaty and feminine touches the free-spirited hippies inspired. Now swimwear has adopted their breezy attitude with lots of handcrafted details, fanciful patterns, embroidery, crochet, braiding, fringe, and natural elements like wooden beads, cowrie shells, stones, and feathers. You’ll find these elements in one and two-piece swimsuits, tunics, and cover-ups.

Oh so Romantic

Continuing the theme of femininity, there are suits and cover-ups delicately embellished with flirtatious lingerie influences like lace, ruffles, flounces, and ruching, as well as bolder see-through sections. For the first time in maybe forever, bridal white is available this year, too, in looks from here I am to come and get me. If you’re going to be a late summer bride, one of these suits is a must to pack for your getaway, even if it never leaves the honeymoon suite.

Stylish Surfer

You can be fashion forward and still be comfortable and protected as you surf, swim, snorkel, paddle board, or train for a triathlon. Style has merged with high-tech sports technology and its innovative and intelligent textiles and streamlined looks. You’ll find brightly patterned full-coverage long-sleeve tops paired with bikini bottoms and also in one-piece styles. Wear them as rash guards in the water or as sun protection on the sand. And so what if all you’re really going to do is lounge with a Pina Colada.

Halter Bikinis

Just saying, but the triangle top is sort of been there. The new top this year is the halter, either cropped or tankini style. You can find it with sheer inserts, crocheting, cut-outs, tassels, fringe, or other details, and truthfully, it’s more comfortable than a triangle. Topping a skirt, shorts, or jeans, the halter goes out on the town, too.

Straps Everywhere

Whether it’s lace-up lingerie looks, bottoms with lattice sides, or simple decorative strips across the midriff and waist, strappy elements are in. Depending on the suit, they can be a little bit bondage, a little bit punk, or just straight out seductive.

Legal Cover-ups

These aren’t the kind of cover-ups that will land you in trouble. Actually, this summer’s wraps, ponchos, sheer pants, long-sleeve shrugs, openwork mesh tops, and flowing caftans make you legal enough to head right off the beach and into the local shops and cafes. There are lots of great looks, so be sure to add a cover-up or two or three to replace that sad T-shirt you’ve been using. (Yes, we’re talking to you.)

Have fun refreshing your summer swimsuit wardrobe, but whichever suits you select, don’t forget the sunscreen.