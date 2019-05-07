Spring is all about freshness. But before you fill your wardrobe with florals and bright colours, know that there’s no substitute for a glowing complexion. Fortunately, you don’t have to splurge on expensive facials, because luminous skin is within your reach. Here’s how:
Apply SPF religiously
It can’t be said enough: SPF is the best anti-ager. In a study published on Dermatologic Surgery, researchers found that wearing SPF daily is effective in warding off wrinkles and pigmentation from UV rays. And with the sun in full swing this spring, there’s no excuse to skip this endeavour.
Moisturise
The backbone of a good skincare regimen is moisturiser. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid are standard, but Pretty Me’s review of the Asian favourite Snail White Whipp Soap points out how sunflower oil concentrate and snail extract can give you naturally dewy skin, too. These are gaining popularity among the global skincare community, as they’re known to support skin cell regeneration.
Credit: Mupstore
Caption: Snail White Whipp Soap
Exfoliate
Think of your skin as a surface that needs polishing every now and then. Keep the dead skin cells from building up by exfoliating weekly. However, Unedited Glow’s feature on Drunk Elephant’s Sukari Babyfacial recommends easing into exfoliation products slowly to avoid irritation, especially if your skin isn’t used to it.
Credit: Allure
Sukari Babyfacial from Drunk Elephant
Use highlighter
Some cosmetic intervention can’t hurt. Whether you’re looking for a subtle sheen or head-turning glitter, highlighter can do the trick. Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Highlighters are great for a glow that lasts all day. Its powder formula is easy to apply and can withstand the sunniest of days.
Credit: Temptalia
Killawatt Highlighters from Fenty Beauty
Eat your way to glowing skin
Sometimes, the secret to a radiant complexion is in your kitchen. Like we previously discussed here on Fashion Allure, foods like nuts, fish, and olive oil can help you achieve a “lit-from-within” glow. When in doubt, fill your plate up with as much colour as you can. That means doubling up on antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies like carrots, kiwis, and strawberries.
