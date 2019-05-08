Most of us have likely had the experience of looking at photographs of memorable times past and instantly feeling like we’re transported back to the moments in the snapshots. Jewelry can help you have a similar experience. Some pieces, like an engagement ring or a necklace received to commemorate a first communion ceremony link directly to the events of our lives. Others help us remember the people who matter most.

The desire to keep loved ones cemented in our minds and close to our hearts gave momentum to a notable recent trend: Memorial fingerprint accessories.

Recall the People You Love

People find creative ways to remember those they care about, especially after those individuals pass away. You might create a space in the garden to remember someone you love or make a photo collage that gets proudly displayed in your sitting room. Those are great actions to take, but you should also consider purchasing memorial fingerprint jewelry.

Life can separate us from the individuals who matter to us far too soon. So, many of us wish we had a way to carry something about those loved ones with us at all times.

For example, maybe your son or daughter served in the military, died in the line of duty, and you want something to help ease the loss. Nothing can bring your loved one back, but a dog tag with the person’s fingerprint decorating the middle of it is an excellent way to keep your child on your mind and show that you’re proud of their service.

Capture a Moment in Time

In the same way that life can, unfortunately, take people from us too soon, it’s filled with constant progress. Think about how fast babies seem to grow. Mothers often lament that their babies grow up too fast. If you can relate, remember that the last time you see your little one do something also paves the way to many firsts.

Also, you can remember a cherished moment in time by getting a footprint charm. Dimples is a company that specializes in such unique pieces that allow you to showcase the tiny shape of your child’s foot. Other designs enable you to show off a hand-print and footprint side by side.

You can even get pieces with your child’s name on the back. Those options make excellent gifts for when your son or daughter gets older and wants to remember how far they’ve come in life.

One thing’s certain, and it’s that time marches on. Thanks to these lovely jewelry styles, you can continue to remember the people and moments that matter most as time passes.