Now that winter has thawed there’s only one thing on your mind – sun. More specifically, fun in the sun with good friends, enjoying good food and a little healthy competition all while drinking a delicious (and refreshing) mint julep.

If you ask us, there’s no better way to welcome the warm rays of spring than with a good old fashioned Southern Derby. Attending the Derby (or a fabulous Derby party) is a prize in itself, so if you’re lucky enough to be a winner then you better make sure you look like one. Check out our tips on how to dress for the Winner’s Circle and crush this year’s Derby scene in style.

Dress for Success

You know what they say – dress the part you want to play. And you, darling diva, are nothing but a winner through and through. Dress like the #goalcrusher you know you are and splurge on a bright and airy print romper or sundress for your Derby glory moment.

We suggest something in a floral print – you know, to match that glorious flowered horseshoe as you bask in the glow of your golden trophy. Add some practical wedges to your winner’s style so you can stand tall (and avoid sinking in the turf) as you wave to all of your adoring fans.

Remember to Accessorize

Winning the Derby is no small feat, but it’s important to remember that you couldn’t have done it alone (gotta give the horse some credit). When it comes to going for gold with your look the same track of thought can be applied to your wardrobe (see what we did there?).

Elevate your Derby day look with the help of some key accessories. Statement jewelry is a fun way to help you stand out amongst the crowd (and is a lot lighter than that trophy). And don’t forget to wear some stylish sunnies. Not only will they protect your eyes from those serious UVs but they’ll also look pretty impressive in all of the Winner’s Circle photos you won’t be able to avoid.

Pick the Hat

Going to the Derby without a hat is like throwing a wedding without a cake – unheard of. Don’t let your Instagram followers down by foregoing the Derby hat tradition. Find a picture perfect sun hat to complement your winning look. Think subdued but stylish. In other words, skip the tassels and show those Derby fans you take winning seriously.

Stay Hydrated

Do yourself a favor and stay hydrated at this hot and happening event with the help of one of our fun and sassy tumblers. Not only will drinking water between races (and toasts) keep your skin looking fabulous but it will also save you the embarrassment of swooning under those glorious beams of sunshine.

Win or lose, your main objective this Derby season is to have fun. So go ahead and enjoy yourself. That’s really the only prize you need.