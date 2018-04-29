Home  /  Beauty & Hair  /  Pink Gellac Nail Polish Starter Kit Review
Beauty & Hair

Pink Gellac Nail Polish Starter Kit Review

woman painting her nails

I have been keen on the idea of frugal living in the terms of fashion and beauty. This translates into buying clothes in thrift shops and doing on my own. Seriously I do not remember when was the last time I had my done. For those who want to safe on their manicure cost (like me!), Pink Gellac has prepared a complete gel nail polish Starter kit with a LED lamp which lets you cure the gel polish within 15 seconds. Check out my review.

There is an excellent range of colours, however I only had the chance to try their flagship product called the Dynamic Duo. It is a beautiful, deep pink shade but not the best choice when you work in the office and have appointments with clients. It is suitable for summer and a more casual occasions. There are a lot of colours to choose from, but this colour is included in every kit for bloggers.

Testing in progress

Gel Nail Polish Starter kit Contains:

1 x Free Primer
1 x Free Color Dynamic Pink
4 x Free online courses
1 x Pink Gellac LED Lamp
1 x Pink Gellac Base2 NEW
1 x Pink Gellac Ultra Shine 15ml NEW
1 x Nail file 240-180 grid
1 x Orange Woodsticks
10 x Cleaner pockets
10 x Remover pockets NEW

pink gellac kit for bloggers

Doing your first gel nails can seem like a challenge but it is easier than you think. I used to have my nails done with a hybrid nail polish and the procedure was the same. You use a primer, then apply a base, then a colour twice and the top in the end. You need to use the LED lamp to cure each layer. Every bottle, be it a base or a nail polish has a rounded-tip brush which makes it easy to apply on all nails. In case of doubt, you can always read a handy guide attached to the kit.

I wore the Pink Gellac Dynamic Duo polish for two weeks and the colour was perfect to the very end. It did not fade. Actually I could have worn it even longer but my nails grew so much that it was necessary to paint them again. In my opinion the Pink Gellac gel nail polish is more durable than hybrid polish. It is indeed long-lasting and extremely durable.

Pink Gellac gel nail polish colours to try

Pink Gellac Majestic gel nail polish

I am looking forward to trying more shades too. Pink Gellac prepared a few ready-made collections so that you do not have to cherry pick every colour. There is a collection which is perfect for summer like Ibiza Summer, there is a business collection for those who prefer pastel colours and it is called Uncovered. Dark and luxe have always been my favourite nail polish colours. If Santa Clause asked me to choose one set from the Pink Gellac collections it would be Majestic for sure. Click here to see the Majestic collection.

 


Related Posts

  • The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For SpringThe Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For SpringAs seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Getting Clever with Nail-decorGetting Clever with Nail-decorFor any well-executed ensemble, every fashionista knows that glamour is from “head” to “toe.” Whether you are blowing a kiss or fishing for your ID, your fingernails leave an everlasting impression. So get adventurous and try one of these seven ideas this spring! Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • How to Get Wow-Factor Nails Without Really TryingHow to Get Wow-Factor Nails Without Really TryingLike taking the extra time to style your hair or choosing a pair of socks that matches your shirt, paying attention to the look of your nails is a great way to upgrade your everyday outfit into something extra special. Here’s how to achieve a great nail art look, only without sacrificing […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • 14 Chic Nail Ideas To Copy From Fashion Weeks14 Chic Nail Ideas To Copy From Fashion WeeksHere are 14 ideas to take you from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve in style. These nails look really intricate, but they are actually quite easy to recreate. See pictures and get inspired with Winter 2015 nail art designs we can't wait to try. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • NailsNail Polish Trends From Spring 2015 RunwaysIf you are looking for the new nail trends, check out our extensive guide of top styles that we have seen again and again at the Spring Summer 2015 shows. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Getting Clever with Nail-decorGetting Clever with Nail-decorFor any well-executed ensemble, every fashionista knows that glamour is from “head” to “toe.” Whether you are blowing a kiss or fishing for your ID, your fingernails leave an everlasting impression. So get adventurous and try one of these seven ideas this spring! Posted in Beauty & Hair

About Author

Gabi

30-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

Fashion Allure
Contact | Author | About Us | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Sitemap Copyright © 2006 - 2018 Fashion Allure
Web Statistics
This site uses cookies Find out more