Daring Jewellery For Spring: Chokers and Cuffs

Out with the old and in with the new, Spring is here and with it arrives a series of fresh new looks in the most stylish of accessory collections. This Spring, there’s no shortage of new ideas, with many designer brands going big and bold, making sure jewellery is a major element of any outfit, be it casual, work, or evening wear.

Top of the list for chic and trendy looks this Spring season are the choker and cuff. Seventies sweethearts eat your heart out! Drawing on the popularity of the 1970s Grecian inspired drapes and embellishments, this seasons fashion sees chunky gold bracelets and chokers take on an ancient Greek feel. Styled in a range of materials, intricately woven or decorated with beads, these collections merely hint at historical trends and fashions. Instead, the over-riding element of each beautifully crafted piece is its blend of solid, chunky metals, simple lines and armour-esque sculpted shapes. Whether it’s princess warrior wear for a special occasion or a gift for a Grecian Goddess, any outfit can be transformed by this season’s key pieces of jewellery.

Chokers

The classic choker makes a come back with two main looks. Firstly, the chunky choker, which comes in a range of colours and materials suitable for any time of day or any occasion. Dress down by adding a choker in a swirl of understated pale tones to a simple tailored shirt, or dress up and add a bit of glitz and glamour to a little black dress with a more delicate choker created from pearls or diamanté.

Bold colours can be just the thing to add interest to a plain outfit, whether smart or casual and can draw the eye to the delicate area of the neckline. With the right choice, there will be no need for an extravagant pair of earrings, just plain simple elegance in the style of a simple, but well chosen necklace.

Cuffs

Cuffs are the next big thing in jewellery and will make a major statement when worn big, bold and in bright colours. Whether it’s silver and diamond encrusted cuffs such as those worn by Kim Kardashian, or cuffs in dazzling gold such as those worn by Zoe Saldana, this piece of fashion jewellery is sure to make heads turn.

Bring a sense of occasion to an outfit by wearing metallic cuffs with a plain dress or trouser suit in a simple cut, or play your accessories down by choosing cuffs in fabrics such as leather and lace. With each cuff adding a unique flourish and crucial definition to the body, the eye is inevitably drawn to the sensual and delicate area of the wrist. To make the most of this season’s fashion, why not pair choker and cuffs together, choosing either chunky gold or silver metal to create a clear and on-trend statement? In fact, why not make more than just a few heads turn by choosing a classic gothic style choker in a large and bold print and teaming it with cuffs embellished with intricately woven patterns or ancient Greek symbols?