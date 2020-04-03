After a winter spent in chic—black boots, are you all ready to get over the seasonal depression with the promise of a light-hearted look at spring/ summer 2020 shoe trends? From glass-clear vinyl sandals to square toe shoes to pair with your floral spring dresses, or the chunky sneakers that promise height and comfort, there’s a variety of options ranging from fashionable to functional that’ll swing your mood just by looking at them. Here are a few definitive shoe trends that’ll make you stop and shop more this spring and beyond.

CHUNKY SNEAKERS

Aka bulky footwear or dad-shoes, – are no more to hide in boxes, they are high fashion now. The classic sneakers styles transformed into techno styles with more prominent and multi-layered soles are trending this spring/summer season for a perfect street style day out. Bringing this distinctive style to footwear, modern labels like Junya Watanabe, Guess, Gucci, Prada reinvent the sneakers in their unique vibe.

MULE SHOES

Nominal yet modern, designer mules have taken the 2020 footwear fashion trends by storm. The mule shoes are in the limelight, as well as an excellent go-to option to enhance prompt glamor to your attire. Now, whether you opt for a set of Marc Jacobs spring 2020 runway mules, Prada, or Loewe’s vibrant canvas designs, you’ll be sure to make a bold style statement. The 90’s style goes with almost anything, from jeans to dresses.

CLEAR VINYL SHOES

This is one of the biggest breakout trends from the last spring/ summer runways and are as glamorous and trendy as any other type of shoes could be in 2020 too. Gorgeous studded, strappy, embellished with crystals block heels, transparent collection of Salvatore Ferragamo, Schutz, Steve Madden, and more will make you feel sky-high – a perfect fit both for a night out and for formal events. No matter what kind of fashionista you are, you’re going to love the magic of no-color.

SQUARE-TOE SHOES

Its time to put your trendiest foot forward with square-toe shoes leaving the pointed shoe behind in the box. Square-Toes are dominantly back and already one of spring/summer hottest trends. The clean and chic line of the square-toe sandals makes them a go-to all trendy moods. Proenza Schouler, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta’s square-toes collection can be spotted on the feet of every top-fashion lady.

GLADIATOR SANDALS

For 2020, all focus is on the ankles, with ankle-wrapped strings, and gladiator-style sandals. This thong feminine finish has become a style signature of SS2020. Since this footwear is sophisticated and dainty, but still comfortable, it’s the ideal shoe– just perfect combo of fashion and style with comfort for day-to-night dressing. The gladiators create an edgy and eye-catching look. A pair of gladiator sandals from Stella McCartney, Lonchamp, Versace, Michael Kors collection (to name a few) with simple outfits will add instant coolness to your look.

Whether you’re matching your square-toe shoes with a cute spring flowy dress or adding a summery touch to your favorite denim shorts with pretty thongs sandals, you’ll look and feel good with all these latest iconic styles. Which is your pick this spring/summer 2020?