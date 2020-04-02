Featured Posts

2 Apr

Spring 2020 Fashion Must-Haves

by Gabi
Fashion
woman in jeans and black heels

In the midst of the health crisis that is affecting the entire world, rare are those who are paying attention to fashion. Isolation and staying at home are all that we do now. But, eventually, this will end soon and we will get back to our regular daily lives. Fashion designers however, did not stop working, and they already had their spring-summer fashion lines ready to wear. So, to be prepared to get back in the fashion game, here are this season’s fashion must-haves:

Jumpsuits

woman in a yellow jumpsuit

Inspired by the “diversity that animates the great savannas of Africa” Ellie Saab again proved his dominance and presence on the fashion scene. The wonderful collection featured extraordinary pieces, among which were the silk jumpsuits with utilitarian pockets and long billow sleeves. And from the eyes of the critics, these are the jumpsuit models that are must-haves for this season.

High-rise tapered jeans

Embed from Getty Images

High-rise tapered jeans are one of the worthiest investments this season. As seen in Marc Jacobs’s collection, the jeans can add a visual elongating effect on the lower part of the body and the legs. They style pretty cool with bralettes and cropped tops. These are the pants that all can wear – curvy or thin.

Croissant bag

Embed from Getty Images

The leader in the accessories department and trendsetter, , did something extraordinary this season. They introduced the now ultra-famous croissant bag which took over the street style immediately after its presentation and fashionistas adore it. The large shoulder pouch bag and the croissant-style look in leather is the coolest accessory now.

Square toe sandals

Embed from Getty Images

From the footwear department, the biggest trend this season comes from Proenza Shouler squared toe sandals. Falling just right between the pointy toe and the rounded top, the squared toe sandals come in many versions and colors. Mid-heel makes it comfortable and easy to wear.

Puff-sleeve top

woman in puffle sleeve top

Although the trend of puff-sleeve top started back in 2019, this season Longchamp is introducing it in an elevated and more voluminous form. The ruffles come as an addition to the puff sleeve, gracious and extravagant, in all colors and different fabrics. These oversized sleeves are making a real style statement. If you are looking to bring freshness in your outfit, the puff-sleeve top is the right choice for this season.

These are the top 5 fashion must-haves. Which is your pick this spring/summer 2020? Arm yourself with patience and get ready to win the fashion game.

Embed from Getty Images

