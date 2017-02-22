Home  /  Fall FashionShoppingSpring Fashion  /  Trench Coats That Save The Day
Fall Fashion

Trench Coats That Save The Day

If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring and fall, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy. Do you need any more reasons to invest in this timeless classic? I have at least a dozen.

If you want to play it safe, choose a beige or neutral shade coat that will match all of your boldest spring or fall ensembles. If you however, want to make a statement with a trench coat itself, pick a trendy colour like plum or oxblood to turn heads. Otherwise, you might want to invest a generous sum of money in a premium metallic trench coat we have seen at the . In each case you will look stylish and weather-appropriate.

Burberry short pastel trench
Burberry London pastel trench

Rainy and cold is not an ideal combination, but your can look equally hot in any weather conditions by pulling out a classic trench. Add a chic touch to off-duty denim and suede ankle boots, or style your new dress with open toe booties and a trench coat. Yes, this coat type offers a masterclass in combining practicality and style.

Burberry black trench coat
Burberry London leather sleeve trench coat

Whether grocery shopping or attending plush garden parties, celebrities are effortlessly tackling moody weather proving that this wardrobe staple is always on stand-by. In 2014, the best dressed stars opted for cropped sleeves to create a lighter, more summery vibe. Also, most of them choose a plain white coat for a modern take on minimalist fashion. There is a group of celebs who prefer to stand out this season in some colour (lime, pink) or a print (plaid, dots). Some go for a ladylie coat dress, some opt for a leather sleeve coat.

Get an instant hit of style inspiration from the below pictures of trench coats:


