If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring and fall, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy. Do you need any more reasons to invest in this timeless classic? I have at least a dozen.

If you want to play it safe, choose a beige or neutral shade coat that will match all of your boldest spring or fall ensembles. If you however, want to make a statement with a trench coat itself, pick a trendy colour like plum or oxblood to turn heads. Otherwise, you might want to invest a generous sum of money in a premium metallic trench coat we have seen at the Burberry. In each case you will look stylish and weather-appropriate.

Rainy and cold is not an ideal combination, but your can look equally hot in any weather conditions by pulling out a classic trench. Add a chic touch to off-duty denim and suede ankle boots, or style your new dress with open toe booties and a trench coat. Yes, this coat type offers a masterclass in combining practicality and style.

Whether grocery shopping or attending plush garden parties, celebrities are effortlessly tackling moody weather proving that this wardrobe staple is always on stand-by. In 2014, the best dressed stars opted for cropped sleeves to create a lighter, more summery vibe. Also, most of them choose a plain white coat for a modern take on minimalist fashion. There is a group of celebs who prefer to stand out this season in some colour (lime, pink) or a print (plaid, dots). Some go for a ladylie coat dress, some opt for a leather sleeve coat.

Get an instant hit of style inspiration from the below pictures of trench coats: