Get ready to wow in the hottest trends of the season. If you happen to be looking to step up your wardrobe, shoes are the perfect territory to tread into first, and the fall 2022 / winter 2023 shoe trends offer diverse designs for this. What are the on-trend shoes and boots in fall / winter? Here’s a short cheat-sheet.

Combat boots

Walk with some confidence and power in a pair of tough boots. It’s funny designers convinced us that military meets rocker edge boots look best with flirty florals and made it a very fall / winter look. Choose the ones that have a vintage look and a comfy feel.

As seen in: Alexander McQueen, Courrèges

Platform shoes

Taking their clue from the 1990’s era where the Spice Girls ruled the music world (and probably not only music!) platform shoes are the best compliment to on-trend 70’s fashion. This season platforms match not only high waisted flare pants, a maxi skirt and a pleated dress.

As seen in: Valentino, Balmain

Brogues

A must-have that adds a masculine touch, this season brogues are like a soft vintage meets casual. Popularised by a crowd of fashionistas who sometimes choose brogues as a remedy to their tired feet but more frequently to stay in-the-know. Brogues present a tailored style of classic menswear which looks intriguing on a woman.

As seen in: Fendi, Gabriela Hearst

Block heels

A high-style choice for fall / winter, chunky heels provide amazing support and comfort to your feet all day long. They are usually colourful and feature a platform sole. Chunky block heels stand in contradiction to the ethereal silhouettes we have seen on the runways. Team with everything from plaid coats, tailored trousers or shift dresses.

As seen in: Prada, Bottega Veneta

Thigh high boots

Make a choice from platform thigh-high boots, pencil-heeled boots, or wedge boots, which are on the go for upcoming chilly days and nights. Also, make a note that classic riding long boots are replacing animal print boots, and flat boots are phasing out tall-heeled boots so that you won’t spend on something not trendy. Have you outlined inspiration for your next fall/winter shopping haul by now?

As seen in: Bottega Veneta, Courrèges

Heeled loafers

Welcome the elegant and feminine update to the classic penny loafer. Featuring a tall stacked heel, the utterly timeless high-heeled version is a great compliment to the trendy British heritage look as seen on fall / winter fashion shows. Easy to elevate any business casual look.

As seen in: Prada, Versace

Buckle boots

Kick off your season trend right with rough buckle booties! Inspired by the rugged form and function of classic utility footwear, these boots keep all eyes on you in fall / winter. Decorative buckles line up on the boot for a modern feel to make you feel edgy without giving up style. Mary Janes are ready to take charge for fall as they are the ideal way to contrast your favourite flowy dresses and skirts.

As seen in: Miu Miu, Roberto Cavalli

Patent leather shoes

Glossy patent leather continues to be a big trend on the runway. Taking a cue from Jil Sander and Tommy Hilfiger, the liquid material adorns fall 2012 outerwear, separates and accessories, especially shoes. It comes in glossy black and vibrant fall shades to add classic sophistication to every dressy ensemble. Pair with menswear-inspired pieces to score a quirky-cool style.

As seen in: Coperni, Jil Sander

Looking at the fall 2022 / winter 2023 shoe trends that have been rolled out on the runways over the past few months, we can see that — it’s all about refining the best of the best. Which trend are you ready to walk in?