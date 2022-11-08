Say hello to the new season! Fashionistas around the world drool over the new must-have items and trends in fashion and accessories. This time designers give us a hope for the next, very sophisticated and ladylike season. There’s no compromise in fashion these days – London, New York, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks were jam-packed with trend after trend. Introducing the top clothing and accessory must-have pieces to take you through to Fall 2022 / Winter 2023.

Sweater dress

A power jumper is having its moment in fall / winter. A relaxed, oversized fit extends past hip while eye-catching prints and colours create the fashionable OTT style. Wear it to jeans, a skirt or a dress as its slouchy silhouette goes with everything you like!

Suede jacket

This is one of the most classiest styles of jackets in the market that are worn by famous people in the entertainment industry and business world. Since this is made of a supple and soft material, it can be very delicate and feminine but like the other jackets it still gives warmth, protection and fashionable look of the wearer.

Heeled loafers

Heeled loafers are the update to the traditional loafers. The chic high-heel version is winsome and wearable (not to mention a weekend and workday wardrobe essential). Wear it with ankle socks and a circle skirt for an of-the-moment dose of collegiate cool. If you dare of course.

Cargo pants

The ’90s throwback trend redefines urban style. Featuring statetement-making oversized pockets, this season’s cargo pants are surpringsly stylish. They are made of luxe materials such as silk and rayon that makes them both innovative and playful. Pair them with a cable-knit sweater and a trench coat for a classic look with a twist.

Biker jacket

A biker jacket can be paired with many different kinds of outfits as it instantly adds a bold element to your outfit. You can make it as subtle or daring as you wish depending on the other clothing, colours, accessories and shoes you choose to wear. Also the layered look is absolutely in this year, and it gives you a chance to stay comfortable no matter where you are. Choose the way you want to stand out in the crowd like a famous celebrity.

Statement earrings

Make a statement with this season’s oversized earrings. Choose the ones that will make a statement about who you are, what your style is, and how much fashion-savvy you are. Wear them to pair your most feminine ensembles, but remember not to pile on (other types of) jewellery or makeup.

These are the top 5 fashion must-haves. Which is your pick this fall 2022 / winter 2023? Arm yourself with patience and get ready to win the fashion game.