Top Fall 2025 / Winter 2026 Shoe Trends

The Fall / Winter 2025 shoe trends are redefining comfort, sophistication, and nostalgia in one stylish step. From the elegant structure of equestrian boots to the effortless cool of retro sneakers, this season’s footwear lineup is as versatile as it is chic. Clogs return with a chunky twist, ballet flats take on an angular edge, and slouchy boots bring back that nonchalant glamour we love. Meanwhile, chunky loafers and ankle boots prove that practicality and polish can coexist beautifully.

Equestrian riding boots

The equestrian boot trend gallops into Fall 2025 with timeless sophistication and modern flair. Inspired by classic riding styles, these sleek knee-high boots bring structure and polish to any outfit — from tailored blazers to flowing midi dresses. This season’s equestrian look captures the essence of quiet luxury, blending heritage craftsmanship with everyday wearability. Think smooth leather finishes, subtle buckles, and elongated silhouettes that exude understated elegance. As seen on the runways of Hermès, Tory Burch, and Burberry, equestrian boots are the ultimate investment piece for those who appreciate refinement, versatility, and effortless chic in their autumn wardrobe.

Clogs

Chunky clogs are back in the spotlight, redefining comfort with a dose of retro flair. The clog shoe trend for Fall 2025 is all about sculptural soles, wooden platforms, and cozy textures that bridge practicality and fashion-forward design. From sleek leather finishes to shearling-lined interiors, this season’s clogs are as stylish as they are wearable. Perfect for travel or weekend strolls, they bring effortless chic to everyday looks. Seen on the Chloé Fall 2024 runway and front row including Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger, this timeless favorite proves it can evolve with modern elegance — a true must-have for fashion insiders this season.

Ballet flats

The ballet flat is making a graceful return for Fall 2025, reimagined with a modern twist. This season, the classic silhouette evolves into sharper, more architectural shapes — think pointed toes, structured lines, and luxurious materials. From soft leather to airy mesh and plush velvet, ballet flats are stepping out of their dainty comfort zone to become a true fashion statement. Perfect for pairing with tailored trousers or flowing skirts, they strike the balance between comfort and elegance. As seen in Simone Rocha, Miu Miu, and Salvatore Ferragamo, ballet flats are once again the chic essential of the season.

Chunky loafers

Chunky loafers are stepping into the spotlight for Fall 2025, redefining the classic silhouette with bold proportions and statement-making appeal. This season’s loafers merge timeless elegance with a touch of edge — think elevated platforms, lug soles, and glossy patent finishes. From supple suede to polished leather, designers are embracing textures and details that make each pair a standout. Perfect for pairing with tailored trousers, midi skirts, or even denim, chunky loafers offer both style and comfort for everyday wear. As seen in Gucci, Erdem, and Prada, these modern classics prove that practicality can be every bit as chic.

Retro sneakers

Retro sneakers are making a powerful comeback for Fall 2025, bringing a dose of vintage flair to modern wardrobes. Think slim silhouettes, suede finishes, and playful color blocking that channel the sporty aesthetic of the ’70s and ’80s. This season’s designs embrace nostalgic maximalism — from metallic accents to animal prints — perfectly blending comfort with character. Whether styled with tailored suits or relaxed denim, these sneakers strike the ideal balance between effortless cool and everyday practicality. As seen in Miu Miu, Gabriela Hearst, and Prada, retro runners are the must-have footwear choice for the style-savvy this fall.

Slouchy boots

Slouchy boots are stepping into the spotlight for Fall 2025 as the ultimate statement of effortless sophistication. With their soft, sculptural silhouettes and relaxed folds, these boots redefine casual elegance. Inspired by the “pirate boot” aesthetic, they bring a sense of movement and texture to any outfit — whether paired with mini skirts, midi dresses, or tailored coats. This season, designers are embracing the art of the slouch, showcasing supple leather and suede designs that feel both bold and wearable. As seen on the runways of Balmain, Khaite, and Louis Vuitton, slouchy boots are the must-have style of the season.

Ankle boots

Ankle boots are once again a fall essential — but for 2025, they come with a fresh twist. Think longer silhouettes, cozy materials, and distressed leather finishes that bring a cool, lived-in edge to any look. Whether you’re pairing them with flared jeans, sweater dresses, or tailored pants, ankle boots are the ultimate transitional shoe that balances comfort with attitude. This season’s favorites feature chunky heels, sleek pointed toes, and soft suede textures that add instant polish to your outfit. As seen in the collections of Alexander McQueen and Isabel Marant, ankle boots remain timeless — with a modern upgrade.

Fall / Winter 2025 is all about personality and timeless appeal. Whether you prefer structured classics or relaxed silhouettes, this season’s shoe trends — from equestrian elegance to retro charm — invite every fashion lover to step confidently into the colder months in undeniable style.

Gabi 30-something year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.