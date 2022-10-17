There’s no time like the present to slip into a new pair of boots. With our Fall and Winter boot shopping guide, the latest styles featuring ankle booties, thigh high boots, buckle boots and equestrian-style boots are sure to kick your cold-weather style into high gear.

Equestrian boots

If leggings and jodhpur-style trousers are your uniform for fall, you’ll welcome the equestrian boots with arms wide open. The brief characteristics of a classic riding-style boot: rounded toe, pull-on style, stacked low heel. Look for a riding boot with bucket details and metal accents to put a sartorial spin on this cool urban-meets-country style.

Thigh high boots

Reach new heights of statement style with sultry thigh high boots. Sleek and sophisticated, they need to be balanced out with demure separates to avoid looking too sexy. My advice on how to wear over the knee boots? Ditch your miniskirt and channel grown-up elegance with an oversized sweater dress or a high-waisted pencil skirt. For an instant tough-luxe feel choose a bold shoulder blazer and moto pants.

Ankle boots

Every autumn, ankle boots help you get you through the season in cool style. Judging from what has been presented on 2013 fashion shows, ankle booties will spruce up your shoe game with studs, animal prints and buckles. Also, the latest cuts feature a blocky heel which makes your step more sturdy. Come weekend, embrace fashion’s ’90s revival by pairing them to pops of plaid and distressed denim.

Buckle boots

Decorative buckles line up on the boot for a modern feel to make you feel edgy without giving up style. A rugged take on the buckle boot, biker boot will fit best edgy wardrobes filled with military and Grunge-inspired styles. For an autumnal office ensemble with a twist, choose refined and sleeker styles like pointed toe suede booties. Wear with a leather jacket or modern cut cocoon coat.

Lace up boots

The ultimate bad girl boots are ready to take charge for fall. Inspired with statement-making utalitarian fashion, lace up boots create a runway look with everyday wearability. The fashionable ladies gave numerous testimonials and it turned out that the shoe is super stylish, surprisingly comfortable to walk in, and is an amazing confidence booster. The ideal way to contrast your favourite flowy dresses and skirts.