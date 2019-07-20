Nothing says summer more than feminine floral prints. They’re the perfect pattern for the season and one of this year’s hottest bridal trends too. Nothing makes a bigger visual statement than a row of girls in coordinating floral printed dresses, particularly when they’re holding bouquets of seasonal blooms.

Not sure how to style a floral bridesmaid dress? Unsure if the trend will work for your wedding? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. Here are our top tips on how to work florals into your bridesmaid dresses and your wedding theme:

Pick Versatile Neutral Colours

Mia Floral wrap maxi dress in beige

If you’re looking for something versatile yet understated, this floral wrap maxi dress in the perfect choice. Lightweight enough to throw in a suitcase for a destination wedding, yet detailed enough for a high-end garden party wedding, this dress is simple yet versatile. It can be paired with coordinating heels and a long-line necklace to emphasise your bridesmaids décolletage.

If you’re planning on wearing a wedding dress with a floral pattern or embellishments, then similarly styled bridesmaid dresses are a gorgeous way to continue the theme.

Think Outside the Traditional Floral Box

If you want to incorporate florals into your bridesmaid dresses but also want something a little more formal than a traditional floral print, then why not consider beaded floral embellishments?

Mishan sequin bridesmaid maxi dress in nude

We love this glamorous dress, which features feminine floral embellishments across both sides, creating a slimming effect. The sequins will catch the sun, as well as the dance floor lights in the evening.

What’s more, because the floral pattern on this dress is so subtle and understated, this dress will look great paired with floral accessories: think floral shoes, a crown of fresh flowers, or an oversized bouquet in complementary colours.

Remember Florals Can be Sexy

Florals have an undeserved reputation for being mumsy and old-fashioned. But actually, floral prints can be ethereal, romantic, unique, and very sexy. Unlike block colours, floral patterns are also great for hiding unsightly lumps and bumps. They add texture and dimension to an outfit, helping your bridesmaids make a real statement.

Wonder baby pink floral maxi dress with split leg

We love this figure hugging dress which has a plunging neckline and a thigh high split. This dress is the perfect example of a floral bridesmaid dress that is as sexy as it is pretty. Pair with metallic accessories to inject an extra touch of glamour into this statement-making bridesmaid look.