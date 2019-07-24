There are some men who love to keep up on the latest fashion trends. They love buying themselves new clothes and making themselves look great. There are many other men though who could not care less. They wear the same clothes they’ve been wearing for the past decade, and they have no plans on changing unless the item gets completely ruined.

If you know someone in this latter group, and you’re looking for something to get them as a gift, why not go with some clothes? These are things they are unlikely to buy themselves but would likely love to wear if it’s given to them. Below are some great items you can get for just about any man.

A Hat

A hat is a simple item that can make a big difference in an outfit. The man in question may have a beaten up baseball cap that he likes to wear, but we’re talking about something a little bit nicer. For example, you could get him a nice flat cap to wear in the Winter, or a straw Fedora to wear in the Summer. There are many styles of hats that a man can wear without sticking out too much, so you can get one that won’t make them feel uncomfortable.

Button Down Shirts

If there’s one thing a man can never have too much of its button down shirts. Button down shirts are great for going into the office, or when you’re just going out for a night on the town. Grab some button downs in colors they might not normally wear and find ones that actually fit their body correctly. You can even get some with patterns on them or grab some flannel shirts. Button down shirts work in all sorts of scenarios, but unfortunately many men don’t think to buy more of them for themselves.

Sweater

Another nice shirt you can get, that many men don’t buy for themselves, is a sweater. Sweaters are a great way to dress up a little bit in the Fall or Winter without going overboard. They are not only comfortable, but they will keep him warm, and look great too. When buying a sweater, make sure you may attention to the fabric type. A great fabric to consider is Merino wool, as it is both comfortable and stylish. For more on Merino wool, you can check out this site – https://www.meriwoollayers.com/.

Fun Dress Socks

Dress socks are a great way to add some fun into an outfit without being too noticeable. If the man you’re shopping for only wears solid color dress socks, consider getting him something a little more exciting. Find some socks that have fun patterns on them in a variety of different colors. Fun dress socks are great to wear to the office (if appropriate), to a wedding, or even with a pair of boots when he’s heading out for the night. Dress socks are fairly affordable, making them a great little gift that any man will enjoy.

Casual Pants or Shorts

Another item that men tend to not buy for themselves are casual pants or shorts. If you know someone who’s wearing a pair of jeans that have ripped, faded, or no longer fit, it’s time to get them something new. Find some types of pants or shorts that they might not normally wear. For example, a nice pair of chinos are a great addition to any wardrobe. You can also grab them some more stylish shorts for the Summer month (this means no more cargo shorts!).

A Bomber Jacket

In the Spring and Fall months, a light jacket can make a big difference to a wardrobe. Grab the man you’re shopping for a nice bomber jacket and show him how he can make a simple outfit out of it. Bomber jackets go great with all kinds of shirts and pants, so it’s no complicated to make yourself look a little nicer.

Workout Clothes

It’s not just women who want to look great at the gym. Our last suggestion is to get the guy some workout clothes. Grab him some new shorts or shirts that he can wear at the gym. If he’s lost some weight lately, or gained a lot of muscles, get him some clothes that will show off his new body. We all want to feel confident at the gym, and the right clothes can help him do this.

Hopefully the above list will come in handy the next time you’re shopping for a man. Whether they never buy clothes for themselves, or do it all the time, they’ll likely love getting something new to try on that you picked out.