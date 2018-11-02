Featured Posts

2 Nov

Why Frankies Should Be In Every Chic Bikini Owners Collection

by Gabi
Summer Fashion
woman in a bikini

The simple elegance of bikinis are almost a fashion staple for women in the summertime. Finding the right source and designer that brings all positive elements to the table will change the way you view the importance of . Great fit, dependable wear, and chic styling combinations can be hard to find in one package.

What is the significance of Frankies Bikinis?

The Frankie line is the captivating results of designs that were debuted at age 17 by designer Francesca Aiello. The youthful play of style and colors have made her a favorite of stars like Kylie Jenner and Candace Swanepoel. Fashioned to be the trendy must-have for Malibu beaches and Bali resorts, they are becoming an increasing part of collections for the young and those willing to retain youthful playfulness.

Trimming, Snug Texture

frankies bikini set 3

The selections with Frankies Bikinis are not always popular simply due to colors and presentation. Active water and beachwear that fits well, trim in complementary ways and stay put under rigorous demand are vital components of a great bikini. The ribbed texturing of some styles is form-fitting, body-hugging, and helps hide the little flaws we all might have. You can even choose wide band lowers for firm grip that stays in place whether you are in the surf or playing volleyball.

Daring Peek-a-boo or Classic Styles

Choose from a variety of styles that are everything from alluring and revealing, to more classic and modest. The daring peek-a-boo cuts are perfect for those that want to feel more freedom and openness in design. You can also pick from some beautiful one-piece suits that are sleek, contemporary and a slight bit more conservative. Stock your wardrobe with one of each to match the occasion and mood.

Feel Like a Celebrity Poolside or On the Beach

frankies bikini set 4

Whether you are planning on gathering with friends at the beach or poolside, or are attending outdoor water events, you will look and feel like a celebrity in Frankies Bikinis. Nothing makes you feel better than knowing your bikini fits right and looks great. You can feel confident the material will stand up to all day or all night activity.

Contemporary, Jazzy Colors

Brilliant blues, crisp white, red, maroon, yellow, and any contemporary color imagined can be had somewhere in the Frankies Bikinis lineup. Every set has a modern feel and looks that ensure you get noticed and everyone will want to know your secret.

Get the Perfect Fit By Design

Francesca has poured her creativity into designing swimwear since a child. She understands how to make the designs that perfectly fit the female form. What it results in is a better fitting bikini that accentuates natural beauty. The fit will be both comfortable and attractive. It will be your favorite wardrobe addition of the year.

The Perfect Combination of Bold Design and Luxurious Feel

frankies bikini set 2

How you feel when wearing clothing items means as much to many women as to how they look. You can now get the best of both worlds. The luxurious fit and feel of the materials will keep you coming back to add to your water active wear. The prices are affordable enough to add several to your wardrobe collection.

Bikinis are a popular item for wearing near the water, in the water, or simply taking in the sun. Choose a better combination of design and fit to feel like a true celebrity at any gathering.

 

